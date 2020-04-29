Access to Wi-Fi a challenge for Charleston-area rural students amid school closures

With in-person classes suspended for the rest of the academic year, one of the biggest hurdles to long-distance learning thousands of students across South Carolina face is access to a strong, reliable internet connection.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman estimated that less than a quarter of the state’s 81 school districts have been able to transition entirely online, while nearly 40 percent rely solely on paper-and-pencil instruction.

“The digital divide in South Carolina has become very apparent,” Spearman said last week after announcing that all in-person classes would be suspended through the end of the school year.

A quarter of the Palmetto State's homes and businesses lack internet speeds deemed adequate by federal standards, a fact that has only amplified legislators' calls for better internet service in the state's rural areas.

While some service providers have stepped up to help, many students still remain without a connection. Experts say it's still too early to know the full extent of the academic repercussions that extended school closures might have for these students, but many worry that a lack of reliable Wi-Fi will widen the achievement gap some rural students already face.

As schools across the Lowcountry gear up for six more weeks of long-distance learning, Summerville High School teacher Charly Adkinson worried about what the extended closure means for her students, especially for those who don’t have ready access to an internet connection or a computer.

“While I’m so happy I’m able to transition my classes online, all I’m doing is furthering the gap between the haves and the have-nots. The ones who can’t access it vs. those who can’t,” Adkinson said.

In Dorchester District 2, where Adkinson teaches, students were not issued school-owned technology devices. Instead, teachers worked to create instructional learning packets that outline students’ at-home assignments, usually distributed in two-week intervals. Still, many teachers opted to put materials and lessons online. But reliable access to the internet is a luxury that some students are not afforded.

There are pockets in upper Berkeley County, in rural areas such as Ridgeville, where some students don’t have access, she said. She knows some students who have opted to complete assignments via their cellphones.

"It’s a double-edged sword," she said. "It’s frustrating to me as an educator."

Thousands without reliable access

In the Charleston County School District, officials have estimated that as many as 4,000 households do not have steady or reliable access to the internet.

Centrea Harper Fenley is one of them. Her home on Edisto Island does have access to satellite internet, but her connection is subpar. Sometimes Fenley sends her daughter over to a family member's house to use their Wi-Fi, although it isn’t much better, she said.

“I have internet, but it is nowhere near what it needs to be for her to learn effectively,” Fenley said.

She’s been trying for years to get broadband connection in her area, but to no avail.

Sometimes her family takes advantage of the Wi-Fi-equipped school bus stationed at a nearby elementary school. The S.C. Department of Education has deployed around 400 of these buses to areas across the state to help mitigate students' lack of access.

In addition to the buses, some local school districts, including Charleston County, have opted to boost the Wi-Fi signal inside school buildings with the hope that the connection might be strong enough for students to log on while standing outside.

But just finding transportation to a Wi-Fi source is another hurdle for many students.

Samantha Blake, a fifth-grade advanced studies teacher at E.B. Ellington Elementary in Ravenel, said some of her students initially struggled to find transportation to a Wi-Fi bus. At one point, the closest Wi-Fi bus was more than 20 miles away.

“Any kid in Ravenel that’s trying to get access would have to drive all the way out to Edisto to get that access,” Blake said.

The district has since updated it’s Wi-Fi bus locations, but Blake still worries about other students who might be struggling to keep up with assignments from home.

“Personally, it's sad for me because I know, especially my group of students, which are the more advanced learners, they crave education, they crave learning, and for them not to be able to have access to Wi-Fi, that is devastating,” she said.

In Dorchester District 4, Superintendent Kelvin Wymbs said around 33 percent of the district's 2,300 or so students do not have access to Wi-Fi.

Most students were issued Chromebooks, Wymbs said, but without regular access to the internet, some remain unused. For those students, the district has distributed and collected paper-and-pencil learning packets in two-week intervals. He's optimistic about the results so far, estimating that around 98 percent of students completing physical assignments have turned them in.

"It definitely makes learning harder when you don’t have easy access to broadband," he said. "That’s just a part of being rural."

Additional barriers

Access to the internet isn't the only obstacle to education that rural students face. In addition to the so-called digital divide, school and district officials have also highlighted some of the deep-seated, socioeconomic disparities that some students face as they adjust to learning from home.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated inequities that already existed, such as access to three meals a day or a parent that's willing and able to dedicate time to students' learning.

"This sort of divide between the haves and have-nots creates a host of conditions that have an impact on the learning process. We can mitigate those inequities to a degree when school is in session," said CCSD Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait.

While the district can't level the playing field entirely, public schools often play a huge role in helping to offset those inequities via after-school programs, two hot meals a day and social-emotional support.

In order to help fill in some of those gaps, some rural community members have offered to step in and help in any way they can.

Many students on Edisto Island relied on school meals before the pandemic. But for many families who depend on the beach's tourism economy for their livelihoods, making ends meet has become even harder.

After Gov. Henry McMaster closed schools statewide in March, Fenley, the Edisto resident, and her sister Anietra Harper snapped into action.

Charleston County School District offers students five breakfasts and five lunches via "grab-and-go" meal-distribution sites. To help feed students who might be hungry on the weekend, Harper and Fenley teamed up with restaurant owners Brandon and Katherine Rushing to distribute meals every Friday afternoon since school has been out to nearly 100 students in need.

"We understand the need is different here," Harper said. "You have to go so far to get things, because we're the farthest point in Charleston County."

The district announced this week that it will alter its meal distribution plan to include breakfast and lunch meals to last through the entire weekend, starting Friday.

In addition to the weekend meals, the sisters team up to distribute meals during the week to students who don't have transportation to the meal pickup sites.

"It is just to help lift the burden a little bit during this time," Harper said.

School officials have been quick to point out that teachers are still connecting with students during the closures, even if they're not completing work online. Still, despite the best efforts of school districts and community volunteers to keep students engaged, many worry about those who might unknowingly slip through the cracks.