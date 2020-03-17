ACC cancellation wipes out Clemson spring football, other sports

CLEMSON — The ACC on Tuesday morning announced the cancellation of all athletic activity through the end of the 2019-20 academic year, effectively ending Clemson's spring football practice.

The Tigers got in nine of 15 scheduled practices before the spread of the novel coronavirus prompted mass upheaval in the sports world. The SEC on Friday suspended all athletic programs through April 15, meaning South Carolina's spring football practice could resume later on. The Gamecocks have used five of their allocated practices.

"Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times," ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a statement. "We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future."

The ACC's move comes after a Clemson athletic department spokesperson on Sunday night told The Post and Courier there were no spring practices scheduled for after April 4. Clemson President Jim Clements had earlier in the day announced the suspension of all University events, programs and activities through April 5.

“Clemson athletics is in full support of the university’s announcement," the athletic department wrote in a statement Sunday. "The priority at this time is the safety of our student-athletes, coaches and fans and mitigating the impact of COVID-19. We will continue to engage with the university, local authorities and the ACC as we look to act in the best interest of our community.”

Last Thursday, the ACC suspended all athletic activities and the NCAA canceled spring sports championships. Those actions left open the possibility that Clemson's spring football practice — and non-revenue sports' regular seasons and conference championships — could continue.

Instead, Tuesday's announcement definitively marks the end for Tigers football practice and for the seasons of the softball and baseball teams, among others.

Softball, in its inaugural campaign, finishes with a 19-8 record. It won 11 of its final 12 contests.

The baseball team finishes with a 14-3 record and as the No. 22 team in the nation. It was in the midst of a five-game winning streak, capped by a 3-2, 11th-inning victory over Winthrop last Wednesday.