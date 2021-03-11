About 41,000 out-of-state residents have gotten a vaccine dose in SC

Roughly 41,000 non-South Carolina residents have gotten a vaccine within the borders of the Palmetto State, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Considered a small portion of the total vaccine doses doled out here, the health agency says it doesn't plan to step in and stop non-residents from being vaccinated against COVID-19.

On the flipside, DHEC also says it has knowledge of about 15,000 South Carolina residents getting vaccine doses outside of state lines.

Those numbers represent 3 percent of the nearly 1.3 million doses of the vaccine given in South Carolina.

DHEC first started publishing demographic information about who has gotten a vaccine shot in mid-February, and has added data to its online dashboard over recent weeks. A spokeswoman for the agency said generally speaking, North Carolina and Georgia residents are mostly receiving vaccines in South Carolina counties that share a border with their states — suggesting they may live or work close by.

Nick Davidson, senior deputy for public health at DHEC, said March 10 the agency is not considering any requirement that vaccine recipients provide proof of residency.

Davidson said it is important not to create barriers to vaccination, and stressed the health agency is trying to make the process as simple as possible.

"This illness knows no borders," Davidson said. "We're trying to protect everyone."

Neighboring states have taken somewhat harder tacks. A few weeks ago, North Carolina health officials said it is acceptable to deny visitors a vaccine if they don't live or work in the state, according to the Raleigh news station WRAL. Meanwhile, Georgia Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey has said vaccine tourism is "irresponsible and selfish."

As of March 11, about 17,000 North Carolina residents and about 5,000 Georgia residents had gotten vaccines in South Carolina. About 20,000 recipients listed a different state.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 359 confirmed, 184 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 452,004 confirmed, 77,388 probable.

Percent positive: 6.4 percent.

New deaths reported: 38 confirmed, 7 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,803 confirmed, 1,019 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 71 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

42nd as of March 10, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Richland County, 42: Greenville County, 41: and Charleston County, 24, saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 24 new cases on March 11, while Berkeley had 15 and Dorchester had 16.

Deaths

Seven of the new confirmed deaths reported were people age 35 to 64 and 31 were in patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 595 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 11, 163 were in the ICU and 62 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

The CDC released new guidance this week about what people who have been vaccinated can safely do.

The news that people who have been fully vaccinated can gather together in small groups was one of the new CDC recommendations that gave the public a much-needed reason to be excited.

Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, said March 10 that in order to be considered fully vaccinated, individuals need to wait two weeks after they finish their doses.