A year after coronavirus 1st detected in SC, confirmed cases near 450,000

A year after South Carolina officials first announced that COVID-19 had been detected within state borders, confirmed cases in the state have reached nearly 450,000.

On March 5, 2020, leaders at the state Department of Health and Environmental Control urged residents not to panic at the prospect of coronavirus cases in the Palmetto State.

The next day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed two South Carolinians had tested positive for the novel coronavirus: an elderly patient in Kershaw County, and a Charleston County health care worker who'd recently returned from a trip to Italy.

On the anniversary of that announcement, the state has administered over 6 million COVID-19 tests and more than 1 million vaccines, and seen a marked drop from January's peak of new confirmed cases.

“While great strides have been made to enhance access to vaccines in South Carolina, we recognize that our response to COVID-19 is not yet over,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said. “The COVID-19 vaccine is our light at the end of the tunnel. Until enough of us can get vaccinated, we need everyone to do your part by continuing to wear your mask and stay 6 feet apart from others.”

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 792 confirmed, 137 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 449,151 confirmed, 75,306 probable.

Percent positive: 5.7 percent.

New deaths reported: 15 confirmed, six probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,711 confirmed, 1,008 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 70.5 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

44th as of March 5, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

Of newly confirmed cases, Greenville (106), Spartanburg (69) and Charleston (62) counties saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 62 new cases on March 6, while Berkeley counted 17 and Dorchester had 20.

Deaths

Four of the new confirmed deaths reported were among people age 35 to 64, and the remainder were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 623 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 6, 157 were in the ICU and 86 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Experts at DHEC said getting tested for COVID-19 is one step people can take to slow the spread of the virus in the community. It is also recommended that people wear a cloth face mask that covers the mouth and nose when around others and in public, physical distance when possible and get vaccinated.

People should take daily precautions to protect against the virus until 70 to 80 percent of the population is vaccinated, DHEC said.

Representatives with the DHEC Care Line answer general questions about COVID-19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at 855-472-3432.