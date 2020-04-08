A small SC city became the state's coronavirus epicenter. Here's how it happened.

1. A mystery

CAMDEN – The virus arrived early in this old South Carolina city, invisible to the naked eye, hiding in someone’s body.

Once here, it silently stalked new hosts, deploying its microscopic spikes like keys. When a spike found a lock in someone else’s tissues, it opened a door, infecting a new victim — someone who could then infect others.

Did it happen at the Springdale Hall Club? At church? During a game of bridge?

And why Camden?

In early March, public health officials announced the first COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, one in Charleston and another in Camden.

Charleston made sense. It was a larger city. Lots of tourists. Lots of international businesses — even a direct flight to Europe. And, it turned out that the Charleston patient had just visited hard-hit Italy.

But Camden, population 7,196?

Don’t look to state public health officials for answers. Immediately after the outbreak, the Department of Health and Environmental Control couldn't solve it; local officials said DHEC even turned down their help to trace it.

So, as cases across the state rose, the Camden outbreak remained a mystery. To better understand what happened, The Post and Courier interviewed more than 20 longtime residents, public officials and scientists. Like many mysteries, there are clues — ones that show how the new coronavirus operates, how it preys on places with strong social ties, how it creates what scientists call “superspreading events.”

The Camden mystery also offers lessons even as the coronavirus spreads deeper into the state: It reinforces the importance of the lockdowns, the need for social distancing, the imperative to suspend the many human interactions we normally do without question.

And it shows something else: Amid a time of an uncertainty, a tightly woven place like Camden may foster a sense of belonging and certainty that makes it more likely to survive after the invaders are gone.

2. Why Camden?

When it comes to Camden, it helps to know something about history, money and horses.

Camden has long been a meeting place. Five hundred years ago, the area was the center of a Native American chiefdom called Cofitachequi. When the Spanish conquistador Hernando de Soto arrived in 1540, a woman later described as the “Lady of Cofitachequi,” greeted the expedition. She fed them and gave them gifts of freshwater pearls. In return, de Soto enslaved her. She eventually escaped, returning home with one of the expedition’s enslaved Native Americans as her husband.

Later, in the early 1700s, Colonial traders and farmers built a prosperous town that became Camden, the oldest inland city in South Carolina. Decades passed. British soldiers beat back the Continental Army here, and General Sherman’s army burned Camden during the Civil War. But after these incursions, the town’s fortunes rebounded.

In the early 1900s, wealthy northerners arrived, seduced by the warmer winters and small-town charm. Equestrian activities were popular, and today Camden has the third-oldest active polo field in America. Horse racing syndicates set up training centers, and some 1,500 thoroughbreds spend their winters here. It’s home to the Colonial Cup steeplechase in the fall and the Carolina Cup in the spring.

“It’s a very interesting demographic here,” said Tom Mullikin, an attorney in Camden.

Mullikin, 59, moved here in high school when his father took a job at the DuPont plant. He built a powerful law practice representing prominent manufacturers, such as Koch Industries, while supporting market-based solutions to climate change. He has led international scuba and mountain-climbing expeditions and recently retired as commander of the South Carolina State Guard. He’s traveled the world, but said he’s found no place quite like Camden.

“You had very wealthy families moving here in the early 1900s, along with people in the horse community. So now you have trust-fund families who stand side by side with working-class families. But no one walks around Camden and talks about money, because the guy standing next to you might be measuring it in much larger terms. It’s a very different kind of community.”

It’s also an unusually social place, he and others said. “We go from mounted quail hunts to ballet and orchestral performances to country and western in the back of barns,” said Julian Burns, Kershaw County Council chairman.

Much of this social activity takes place in a neighborhood between downtown and the Springdale Hall Club. This is an area of large old homes with big white columns, spacious lawns and dogwood trees. It has beautiful old parks with signs asking people not to ride horses on the sidewalks. Homes in this area average $400,000, while neighborhoods around it run $100,000 or less, census figures show.

It’s an island of affluence that has drawn wealthy people and retirees from across the country.

People with the means and time to travel.

3. Superspreaders

Epidemiologists are microbe detectives who search for clues in disease patterns. They know that some viruses are so contagious that one highly interactive person can create an outbreak, like Mary Mallon.

In the early 1900s, she worked as a cook in New York. She showed no symptoms of typhoid, but a doctor figured out she was a carrier, likely responsible for an outbreak that sickened 3,000 people. She became known as Typhoid Mary.

She was an example of what epidemiologists call superspreaders. A study in 1997 found that 20 percent of the population contributes to 80 percent of disease transmission. During the 2003 SARS epidemic in China, one patient was found to have infected 76 others.

The new coronavirus is in the same family as the 2003 SARS outbreak but with key differences: People with SARS developed symptoms soon after being infected. This made it easier to identify patients, track them and contain the outbreak.

But this new coronavirus can lurk in a person’s tissues days before the fevers and coughs hit. During this asymptomatic period, you can travel, go to restaurants, parties — go about your life — with no clue that you’re infecting your friends and families.

“This is precisely how it likely moved into South Carolina,” said Mike Schmidt, a professor of virology and immunology at the Medical University of South Carolina. “We know there are superspreaders with this bug.”

Examples include outbreaks in a nursing home near Seattle that left 37 people dead; a lawyer in New Rochelle, a suburb outside New York City, spread it to 20 people; a funeral in late February in rural Albany, Ga., drew about 100 attendees and is now linked to 30 deaths. Any place where large groups of people hug, kiss each other’s cheeks, shake hands and share food, has the potential to be a superspreader event, Schmidt said.

And the unusually sociable town of Camden was especially prone to this kind of attack.

4. The outbreak

Especially in February. Camden’s social scene spins fast then, building more momentum into March before the Carolina Cup, an event that in 2002 drew a record 71,000 people. Like an equestrian-themed Mardi Gras, Camden has parties, hunts and balls.

Yet, during much of February, the coronavirus felt like a distant threat. China and South Korea had thousands of cases, and Italy and Spain still measured them in the hundreds. In Camden during this busy prelude, there were festivals, banquets and auctions. These happened amid an already active bridge club scene. Many in these social circles went to the same restaurants and churches.

A highlight on Camden’s social calendar was the Camden Hunt Ball on Feb. 22, at the Springdale Hall Club.

Springdale Hall Club sits on a hill overlooking the Camden Country Club golf course, a separate entity. Springdale’s campus has a stately white house and cottages for guests. Men are typically required to wear jackets and ties for weekend dinners, denim is not allowed after 6 p.m. Membership is by invitation only, and dues-payers include horse and hunting enthusiasts from across the country. It’s an important social hub, with a popular fine food restaurant and event space.

A member of the club, a woman in her 80s, was the first person in Camden to be diagnosed with the coronavirus, and she reportedly attended February functions at Springdale. Attempts to reach her through friends were unsuccessful, but people who know her say she's an active woman who had no idea how she contracted the virus. She has since recovered, but several others in her social orbit also tested positive. The virus has spread quickly throughout Kershaw County and beyond. Camden is a hub, with spokes into rural areas and a steady stream of commuters to and from Columbia.

“This is a very glued-together community,” said Salley McAden McInerney, a columnist for the Camden Chronicle-Independent. She and her husband, Michael, moved to Camden from Columbia 3½ years ago. Michael works for the state Department of Commerce in Columbia.

“You’ve also got wealthy folks who can travel here. So I think people know what happened but they don’t want to make anyone feel like they’re responsible for it. I think that’s why there’s a mystery. Out of good intentions. People love each other and don’t want to make anyone feel horrible.”

Because it’s so closely knit, many people in Camden know “Patient 1,” said Vic Carpenter, Kershaw County administrator.

“But that patient didn’t leave the town, didn’t have any visitors from out of town. No one could understand where she’d come into contact with someone who had it. So that’s the first mystery. But, there’s still a patient zero, right? And the ones before that one.”

The city has a strong grapevine, Carpenter added, and early on, public health officials could have used it to map out the infection’s arrival and spread — and possibly contain it in Kershaw County. “The grapevine is the way you gather information here. It’s better than DHEC’s.”

But that didn’t happen.

5. Sleuths or no sleuths

Carpenter remembers getting an odd email from DHEC. It arrived Jan. 10, two days after the CDC sent a nationwide alert about a new virus in China. The outbreak had begun in a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan and had caused a relatively small number of cases. But Carpenter is a self-described newshound who grew up in Summerville and delivered papers as a teen. He thought DHEC’s email seemed ominous. Soon, his Emergency Medical Services director and staff made plans to buy supplies just in case this bug made it to Kershaw County.

Nearly two months later, his cellphone rang while he was out of town at a conference: DHEC said Kershaw had one of the first COVID-19 cases in South Carolina. He drove back the next day and began mobilizing. Very quickly, he found that DHEC wasn’t digging deep into the source of the outbreak.

“We asked them early on what we could do to help,” he said. “They said, ‘Nothing, we’ve got it under control.’ And we said, ‘Are you making any effort to reach out to the known circles (of the first patient)? And they said, ‘No, we’re only reaching out to the immediate family.’” Carpenter volunteered his staff. It was a small town. It wouldn’t take much time to tap the city’s grapevines.

“I said, ‘I've got people who can make phone calls here.’ But there was no interest. You know, DHEC is doing the job as best they can. But I think we could have helped them understand early on who was in contact with who.”

In a statement, DHEC said its infectious disease staff did an extensive investigation that started with members of households and then extended to "other close contacts." As DHEC staffers learned more about the spread, they found that "community spread was occurring in Camden," the statement said. The federal Centers for Disease Control defines "community spread" as an "illness for which the source of infection is unknown."

The situation grew more dire by the day as more people in Kershaw County fell ill. Carpenter worried about the county’s first responders, not to mention the public. “We were the initial county demanding that they tell us where the cases were, because we were ahead of the curve for the first few weeks. Our guys were going into unknown situations, and they were unprotected.”

But as the number of cases multiplied, he and other officials realized that they had to treat everyone, whether they had a positive or negative test, as if they were sick.” The window to identify who had the disease and how it had spread had closed.

The results of this shut window can be seen in DHEC’s latest data.

The agency released information this week on which of the state’s ZIP codes had the most positive COVID-19 tests, as well as the most estimated cases — the number of people who likely had the disease but had yet to be tested.

Camden’s ZIP code of 29020 had the highest in the state, with more than 630 likely cases.

Put another way: The coronavirus has affected people in Camden at a rate three times higher than in New York.

6. 'Very real'

On March 25, about three weeks after DHEC announced the first case in Kershaw County, Jack West, a popular legislative lobbyist died of complications from the disease. It was the first death in Kershaw County. It hit many in the town hard.

West was 71 years old, and the son of John West, the former South Carolina governor. He was part of Camden’s tightly knit social fabric, said Mullikin, the attorney. “His loss was a big shock. He was a prince of a guy who meant a lot to the community. It made the disease very real around here.”

Last week on Greene Street, in the heart of one of Camden’s older neighborhoods, Don and Judy Terrell stood on the porch of their home as another couple drove up. The couple got out of their vehicle, stood next to it and gave the Terrells what they called a “virtual hug.” Moments like this have been happening over and over, said Judy, who said she played bridge at the Springdale Hall Club and knew several people who had the disease. She and her husband were fine so far.

“I’ve known people who got it and passed with flying colors, and one we lost,” she said of Jack West. She said the lesson Camden has learned so far is how people support each other in times of crisis. “It’s about community, and that we’re not so divided as we think.”

Down the street, Donnie Weeks Jr., a former KershawHealth CEO, said he doesn't believe it’s possible to pinpoint the path the virus took to reach Camden. The virus likely was circulating in the community long before people showed symptoms.

He says this from experience: His wife, Lynn, began to feel ill after eating at a local restaurant in late February. A week later, she began to cough. She eventually tested positive for the virus, among the first wave of those who fell ill here.

7. Lessons

Camden's affluent, well-traveled social circles may have made it ripe for an epidemic. But its history of weathering crises and its strong social bonds also give it an edge against this new intruder.

You can see it play out on the front lawn of Salley and Michael McInerney’s house. They brought out their life-size Santa Claus dummy, put a mask on it and attached a sign asking neighbors to hang something on it that makes them happy.

You can see it on the marquee of the city’s Little Theater movie house: “We will be back soon.”

It’s there in the neighborhoods, where teachers have begun driving by their students’ homes, cheering and waving hello — what the Camden Chronicle-Independent called “wave parades.” And it was there on a recent Sunday night at KershawHealth, the local hospital.

As prayer vigils by hospitals popped up elsewhere across the nation, Begee Mays had an idea. Her mother had worked at KershawHealth as a nurse until she was 79 years old, and her husband, Kirk, is a former paramedic. How could the community show its support?

After just a few days of planning, on March 29, a fleet of cars more than 100 strong entered the hospital’s parking lot. From a distance, the residents of Camden shined their lights toward the building. And, with tears in their eyes and light on their faces, Camden's hospital workers and patients waved back.