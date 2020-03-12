A running list of Charleston events canceled due to coronavirus

COVID-19 is already taking the arts and entertainment world by storm by motivating precautionary cancellations and postponements of events and festivals around the globe, from Coachella to Broadway.
Locally, it has already begun to impact the scene. While the High Water Festival and Spoleto Festival are still a go as of mid-March, St. Patrick's Day parades have been canceled, and the Volvo Car Open is now a wash. The economic impact is yet to be determined, but in a bustling tourist destination like Charleston, it will surely be felt.
The Post and Courier will be updating this article with the latest updates regarding upcoming events. Please email koyer@postandcourier.com if you know of an event that should be added to the list.
The downtown St. Patrick's Day parades set for March 14 have been canceled.
Park Circle's St. Patrick's Day festival and block party scheduled for March 14 has been postponed, with no future date announced.
The Volvo Car Open, scheduled for April 4-12 on Daniel Island, has been canceled.
Cher's March 20 concert planned at the North Charleston Coliseum has been postponed until Sept. 12. All current ticketholders will be honored for the new date.
The North Charleston POPS! “Pops in Space” concert scheduled for March 14 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center has been rescheduled for May 23. Previously purchased tickets for the concert will be honored for the new date.
The 21st annual Shuckin' in the Park Oyster Roast set for March 14 at Old Santee Canal Park has been canceled. Ticket refunds will be available at the park beginning March 16.
College of Charleston's Charleston Music Fest will no longer present the Kyiv Trio, originally set for March 26, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions for the visiting artist.
The Charleston Gospel Choir spring performance, scheduled for April 4 at Second Presbyterian Church, has been postponed until further notice.
The showing of "MET Opera Live," scheduled for this March 14 at the Main Library, has been canceled.
The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department Sock Hop, slated for March 13, is canceled.
The College of Charleston's Jewish Studies Program is canceling all of its public events scheduled for the remainder of March.
The East Coast Hockey League has suspended play for the rest of the 2019-2020 season, including the South Carolina Stingrays.
The NCAA has canceled both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, including all college teams in South Carolina.
Effective March 13, all Charleston County Public Library public bookmobile and outreach services will be suspended to possibly resume on March 28. All public programs as well as events and gatherings held in booked rooms will also be suspended, effective March 16, to possibly resume March 28.
This list will be updated.