A month of infection: How SC grew from no coronavirus cases to 1,000 in under 30 days

For weeks, the novel coronavirus seemed like a distant threat, a frightening but far-flung menace terrorizing remote locations in countries thousands of miles away.

But in less than 30 days, we have gone from our first infected person in South Carolina to more than 1,000 cases in 42 counties, with 22 lives lost along the way.

It all seemed unthinkable back on Jan. 8 when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned of a new infectious disease outbreak in Wuhan, China. When limited screenings began at three major U.S. airports nine days later, the CDC said the risk of this new coronavirus “to the American public is currently deemed to be low.”

The CDC stuck to that assessment when the first case of coronavirus arrived on America’s shores on Jan. 21, across the country in Washington State. And it did so again when six more cases emerged by month’s end.

As cases worldwide approached 80,000 in late February, President Donald Trump told the nation that COVID-19 in the United States was “very much under control.” He downplayed the virus again during a rally in North Charleston on Feb. 28, telling the crowd that Democrats “tried the impeachment hoax. And this is their new hoax.”

The next day, the U.S. recorded its first death from the virus.

As March began in South Carolina, many remained unsure how the virus would affect our state. Would people get sick, or was it all just a bunch of hype?

In a matter of days, the answer would become clear as this once-distant threat became our own and upended the rhythms of life as we knew it. Our perceptions of the virus changed rapidly along a tight timeline that played out this way:

March 5: No confirmed cases in South Carolina

Amid growing concerns about the coronavirus, South Carolina lawmakers ask state epidemiologist Linda Bell if we are prepared for the disease. Health officials have said 49 people are being monitored for the highly contagious virus.

“We are likely to ultimately identify a case or more cases in South Carolina. That does not mean immediately switch to panic mode because a single case in a state does not present a risk to the entire population,” Bell says.

March 6: 2 cases

Health officials announce two people have tested positive for the virus: an elderly woman from Kershaw County and a staff member from the Medical University of South Carolina who recently returned from a trip to Italy and France.

March 9: 7 cases

With two CDC-confirmed cases of the virus and five more people testing positive, epidemiologist Bell urges anyone sick to stay inside and avoid others until they can get tested. Officials stress proper hygiene but urge people to go about their lives as usual.

“There’s no cause for public alarm or speculation,” Gov. Henry McMaster says. “South Carolinians should continue their normal daily routines and responsibilities.”

Richland District One announces that five students are self-quarantining after having indirect contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. State health director Rick Toomey says his agency wasn’t consulted, and “it wasn’t a necessary step at this time.”

March 10: 9 cases

Bell tweets about the coronavirus: “There’s no reason to alter our routine activities. There’s no reason, at this time, to cancel any public events or take any special measures, when there is no evidence of ongoing spread in a community.”

March 12: 12 cases

As more cases of the disease are identified, several states ban large public events and gatherings, but South Carolina officials resist such action.

“We don’t compare ourselves to other jurisdictions with what they’re doing with regards to local public health decisions,” Bell says.

Bell says local leaders must weigh a variety of risks when deciding whether to proceed with events, but the state Department of Health and Environmental Control sees no need for closures and cancellations at this point from a health standpoint.

McMaster still plans to preside over Greenville’s St. Patrick’s Day festival that weekend but organizers opt to cancel the event.

March 13: 13 cases

Following the lead of 35 other governors and President Donald Trump, McMaster declares a state of emergency in South Carolina.

“Today, we have taken the best course of action for our state, for our people and for our future.”

Bell says the state does not have widespread transmission. So far, 123 people have been tested throughout the state.

“At this time, it is recommended for the majority of South Carolinians to continue their daily routines,” she says.

March 15: 28 cases

McMaster orders schools and colleges closed until March 31 and urges communities to limit gatherings to 100 people or fewer.

McMaster assures residents there is no shortage of testing capabilities in state and private labs.

March 16: 34 cases and first death

Charleston, North Charleston and Mount Pleasant join other cities in declaring states of emergency as public confusion and frustration mount over access to testing for the virus.

March 17: 47 cases

McMaster bans gatherings of 50 or more people and orders bars and restaurants to end dine-in service. In Charleston alone, nearly 1,600 layoffs are announced by two restaurant groups and carriage tour operators.

March 19: 82 cases

South Carolina officials say the virus will be with us for some time and warns of potential rapid spread if people don’t keep a safe distance from one another.

“This will likely be an extended response and we want people to be prepared for more cases to occur,” Bell says. “If people don’t follow current recommendations for social distancing and avoiding crowds, we may see a doubling of the rate of cases similar to what we’ve seen in other states.”

March 21: 173 cases and 3 deaths

McMaster orders the state tax deadline extended to July.

March 23: 298 cases and 5 deaths

McMaster encourages South Carolina residents to take social distancing seriously and directs law enforcement officers to prohibit or disperse any people gathering in groups of three or more, unless authorized in a person’s home.

“South Carolina is making great progress,” McMaster says.

He says the state is not issuing a shelter in place order, but all plans and contingencies are on the table.

March 24: 342 cases and 7 deaths

The city of Charleston becomes the first community in the state to issue a state-at-home order, closing city parks, shutting down non-essential businesses and requiring people to stay indoors as much as possible. McMaster stays the course, saying his call for voluntary action accomplishes much the same thing.

March 25: 424 cases and 8 deaths

Calls for McMaster to issue a stay-at-home order grow as the caseload rises and the virus claims John C. “Jack” West III, a longtime lobbyist and son of former Gov. John C. West.

DHEC pledges to prioritize first responders for testing and share the ZIP codes where the infected live following complaints from counties that the state wasn’t giving them needed information and protection to do their jobs.

March 26: 456 cases and 9 deaths

McMaster says a statewide stay-at-home order is unnecessary because people are voluntarily complying with his earlier orders and requests to avoid gatherings and maintain social distancing.

“I’ve got great faith in the common sense, the wisdom, the resilience and the commitment of the people of our state," he says.

March 28: 660 cases and 15 deaths

Hundreds flock to Folly Beach after the city lifts restrictions to its shoreline in response to a non-binding opinion from Attorney General Alan Wilson's office stating that only the governor has the power to issue stay-at-home orders. Edisto Beach does the same, though Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island maintain restrictions. After consulting with attorneys, Folly officials reverse course and locks down again by nightfall.

McMaster orders state schools to close through April.

March 30: 925 cases and 18 deaths

The largest single-day increase of cases so far. In a statement, Brannon Traxler, a DHEC physician, says: “Today’s announcement is a stark reminder of the serious threat that COVID-19 poses to our families, friends, and communities.”

McMaster issues executive order barring the public from accessing South Carolina’s beaches, lakes and rivers.

March 31: 1,083 cases and 22 deaths

McMaster orders closing of non-essential businesses to curb coronavirus outbreak, following the lead of at least 40 other states.

Mount Pleasant joins Charleston and Columbia in issuing a stay-at-home order for residents.