A look at the doctor Gov. McMaster and others are relying on to combat COVID-19

COLUMBIA — The doctor South Carolinians look to for guidance on the evolving COVID-19 pandemic is a well-respected scientist applauded for her calm composure in the midst of this unprecedented crisis.

Dr. Linda Bell has been a prominent figure at Gov. Henry McMaster's side in news conferences over the past two months, doling out the latest stats and urging residents in a calm, even tone to practice social distancing.

Outside the public eye, it's her job to provide the analysis guiding the actions of McMaster and other officials who make up what he calls "Team South Carolina." And when reporters' questions involve science, he's quick to turn over the podium to her.

"She gives us a lot of confidence in what we’re doing. We depend on her," McMaster told The Post and Courier on Thursday about daily team briefings. "She has reliable information. She can speak in epidemiological terms or she can break it down to where we can understand it more easily, which is quite something."

Being in the spotlight almost daily, as the main spokesperson for South Carolina's public health agency, is clearly not a role she relishes. Her updates, whether in public news conferences or on the phone with reporters in telebriefings, begin with her reading from prepared remarks.

But she never shies away from questions and has at times been stern, even scolding, in her answers, as she's warned that people throughout the state should assume the virus is in their community, even if the numbers don't show it.

After McMaster directed the agency to release patient numbers by ZIP code, which she didn't want to do fearing it could make people complacent, DHEC also provided estimates for how many people were likely contagious and didn't know it.

Lawmakers of both parties say they're confident Bell is not swayed by politics.

"She is not being pushed around and not being led by anyone or anything other than numbers and data," said House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia.

While Bell can come across publicly as reserved and cautious, friends and colleagues say it's just her nature to be deliberative. They describe her as a caring, quiet force committed to improving South Carolinians' lives, both on and off the job.

And they say her calm composure is both normal for her and needed during this crisis.

"She’s a consummate professional," said Earl Hunter, director of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control from 2001 to 2012. "Even when others around you are all agitated or excited or going through a range of emotions, she’s always very level-headed and able to always stick to the technical and scientific part of what we really need to do."

How she arrived at DHEC

Bell has worked at the state's public health agency in various roles detecting and preventing the spread of infectious diseases since 1993, becoming chief epidemiologist in 2012. She's also director of 140 people in DHEC's bureau of disease control and is the state's liaison to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But public health was not what Bell envisioned for her future while growing up in El Paso, Texas, the daughter of a public school teacher and an Army veteran of both World War II and the Korean War.

It took two career changes and a romance to bring her to South Carolina, where she manages to balance a demanding job with extensive volunteer work, while also being a wife, mother of two and a caregiver daughter.

"I wasn’t sure what to expect," Bell told The Post and Courier about moving to Columbia. "It was a smaller population than anywhere I’d lived before, and it’s home, and I love it."

Bell never intended on going to medical school. She thought she wanted to be molecular biologist. After graduating from the University of Texas in Austin, Bell researched muscle cells in a UT lab in Dallas.

But after three years of peering into a microscope, she needed a change.

"For me, that was not going to translate to anything that was going to actually help people with muscular dystrophy, I felt, in my lifetime," Bell said. "It was valuable research and we need that kind of work, but by people cut out to do it."

So she enrolled at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, wanting to become an infectious disease specialist — a kind of medical detective who helps determine a patient's treatment — in Texas' underserved communities. After completing her residency, a UT faculty member suggested she apply for a two-year program at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. So she did.

"He said I’d get a lot more out of my infectious disease training if I understood public health first," she said.

In Atlanta is where Bell found both her life's work and her husband, Dr. Myron Bell, a cardiologist and South Carolina native.

She recalled traveling to West Africa to help investigate an outbreak of Lassa fever, a viral illness named for the Nigerian town where it was discovered.

"I figured out I loved public health," Bell said. "It struck me that I had the potential to have a bigger impact doing population-based medicine instead of caring for people one-by-one."

One year into the two-year appointment, Bell met her soon-to-be husband, and the CDC agreed to transfer her to Columbia as the federal agency's field epidemiologist assigned to DHEC. She soon determined she could have an even greater impact in a state agency.

In Atlanta, her job "focused on very specific agents that caused hemorrhagic fever, but when I got to South Carolina, I got to do a little bit of everything — every disease, every kind of outbreak, every setting — so the breadth of the experience in the state was unexpectedly much more fulfilling than what I experienced in the CDC," she said.

'A number of surprises'

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Since then, the headline-making outbreaks Bell's helped investigate include the 2003 outbreak of SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), which infected eight in the United States; the 2009 H1N1, or swine flu, pandemic — which killed an estimated 12,500 people in the U.S. — and the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic.

Though only 11 people were treated in the U.S. for Ebola — two of whom died, both after flying in ill from West Africa — Bell considers that the most challenging outbreak she'd dealt with, until now.

Panic over that virus, spread by direct blood contact, was "really out of proportion to the true threat because being exposed to someone's blood doesn't really happen that often," she said. "Fear during that time compounded the actual disease control measures that were necessary."

Then came this year's coronavirus, which she calls the "biggest problem I could have imagined."

As of Thursday afternoon, DHEC had confirmed that 3,931 South Carolinians have been sickened by COVID-19 and 109 of them have died. Another 24,000-plus people likely have the disease but haven't been diagnosed, DHEC estimates.

When the first two cases were detected March 6, Bell urged residents to follow proper hygiene, but said the risk to the overall public remained low. As the number of cases slowly rose in the days that followed, she continued to say there was no reason for people to curtail their activities or for public events to be canceled, citing a lack of evidence of community spread.

“At this time, it is recommended for the majority of South Carolinians to continue their daily routines,” she said on March 13 as the governor declared a state of emergency.

But six days later, with 82 positive cases recorded, Bell issued a stark warning. If people don’t embrace social distancing and avoid large crowds, she said, “we may see a doubling of the rate of cases similar to what we’ve seen in other states.”

Bell acknowledges that COVID-19 has brought a "number of surprises" since February, when she and her team began working seven days a week.

"Look back where we were four to six weeks ago when, perhaps, we could not have imagined what the country is experiencing now and how much we’ve learned and how much more we still have to learn in terms of potential effective drugs," she said. "We still have to focus on what we know to be effective to prevent disease transmission."

'Protecting my mother'

While updating the numbers, Bell has stressed in daily briefings that the patients are people, not "cases."

Concern for her own mother, who's in her late-90s but still lives independently nearby, has made this disease personal, since the elderly are particularly at risk of developing deadly complications.

"I have been very, very conscious of the need for us to observe very strict precautions," she said. "I tell my kids they have to maintain social distancing and do everything that’s expected because they wouldn’t want to put grandma at risk."

For long-time friend Martha Smith, the attention Bell gives her mother speaks volumes about her character.

Her mom "is an incredible, graceful, classy woman, and Linda has maintained that for her," said Smith, a retired AT&T executive in Columbia who's on the board of Providence Health.

She and Bell attend the same United Methodist Church, where Bell was a board member and periodically educates the congregation on health issues.

They are also both active in the Columbia chapter of The Links, a service organization of professional black women who raise money and volunteer to improve residents' education and health. Their membership is a who's who of local leaders, including U.S. Judge Michelle Childs and state Judge DeAndrea Benjamin, wife of Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.

While the mayor has criticized McMaster for not ordering a broader, statewide "stay at home" order before April 6, Benjamin said Bell's been "incredibly helpful and forthcoming" in sharing data with him. Columbia was among several cities to issue local "stay at home" orders earlier.

He points to Bell's work helping the city fight HIV and AIDS. Richland County has one of the highest rates in the state, which ranks eighth nationwide in the number of HIV diagnoses per capita.

Columbia is "redoubling our efforts around testing and encouraging citizens to know their status … and she’s led that effort," Mayor Benjamin said.

Bell's volunteer posts have included helping make EdVenture a reality, serving on its board through construction and after the children's museum opened in 2003. She's also a former board member for the private Heathwood Hall Episcopal School, where her children attended, and for Healthy Learners, which pays for and arranges transportation for vision, dental and other health care students need to be successful in school.

"She helped us figure out where to expand, looking at different spots around the state with need," said former fellow Healthy Learners board member Matthew Roberts, an attorney with Nexsen Pruet who represents health care providers. "When we were focusing on other issues like raising money, or how do we deal with this expenditure, she brought us back to 'this is what we’re here for'."

Bell's also difficult to say 'no' to, said Gloria McCurry of Columbia, a chronic disease administrator who retired from DHEC in 2013 and came back briefly in 2016 at Bell's request.

She remembers Christmas parties and summer cookouts that Bell hosted for her DHEC bureau. They still exchange Christmas cards every year.

"I sent her a message saying I was praying for her because I could tell she was exhausted," McCurry said. "She makes me so proud."