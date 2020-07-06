A guide to coronavirus testing in SC

COLUMBIA — As South Carolina adds scores of new coronavirus cases by the day, testing sites are rapidly expanding into every corner of the state.

In all, 170 permanent locations are in operation, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, and 42 mobile facilities will offer tests at no charge between Tuesday and Aug. 4 through partnerships with local providers.

With the state approaching a half-million completed tests and 19 percent of them on average coming back positive over the previous 14 days, getting more testing capability online sits at the top of DHEC’s priority list, officials said.

Since May, 443 free testing events have been held statewide.

The framework for DHEC’s testing strategy is laid out in a May action plan developed in conjunction with the Medical University of South Carolina and the state hospital association.

It outlines three target demographics when it comes to testing availability: congregate living facilities such as nursing homes and jails, under-resourced minority and rural communities, and urban areas where transmission threats are elevated because of population density and access to social venues.

The plan also set a goal of running at least 110,000 tests every month. As of Monday, 482,722 have been conducted.

How to find a test site

DHEC’s website is updated daily as testing events and locations are added. That includes systems that offer telehealth options, which is important as many sites work on an appointment-only basis. It also provides a breakdown of locations that charge a testing fee.

Starting Tuesday, mobile clinics will be open in Horry, Lexington, Oconee and Sumter counties. A full schedule including hours of operation and testing times can be found at DHEC’s website. All are free.

How long will you have to wait for a test?

That varies. While there isn’t an overall wait time calculation, certain locations may be busier than others depending on the time of day and staffing levels.

DHEC urges people to take along a driver’s license or identification card. Since not all locations are coordinated by the state, officials encourage people to call ahead. Some events may also require referrals or insurance.

When will results come back?

In general, tunaround times have been between 24 and 48 hours from when a specimen arrives at DHEC’s public health laboratory to when it’s reported back to a provider. But as the number of cases mount, a delay of up to two additional days could be possible.

But tests conducted through a private collection agency could have even longer backlogs, DHEC officials said.

“We don’t have the specifics for private labs as to whether this is due to an increase in testing, supply shortage or a combination of both,” DHEC spokeswoman Laura Renwick said.

Throughout the pandemic, DHEC's Public Health Laboratory has averaged a one- to two-day turnaround time for when specimens are received by the lab, tested and the results reported back to the medical provider that submitted the specimens. Currently, there is a one- or two-day delay in that time frame due to increased testing.

Are testing thresholds being met?

By the end of 2020, DHEC anticipates having completed at least 695,000 tests, or roughly 7 percent of the state’s population. Officials said June saw 140,000 people screened, with July and August projected to be at similar levels. Between September and December, DHEC projects 165,000 tests a month.