A Columbia company sells caps and gowns to high school seniors. Now graduation is delayed.

COLUMBIA — Rhodes Graduation Services supplies caps and gowns to 40,000 high school seniors every year.

“With that being our client base, the last couple weeks have been very interesting in our world,” owner Thomas Rhodes said during a call hosted by the S.C. Chamber of Commerce last week.

As the novel coronavirus continues to rip through the country, Gov. Henry McMaster and state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman have closed public schools through the end of the month to help slow disease spread — an order that could be further extended, putting a pause on high school graduation ceremonies.

“If we’re still under this type of no large gatherings, we’ll have to do something virtually to give some recognition to these students,” Spearman said on an earlier Chamber call.

Rhodes serves 140 school districts in South Carolina and North Florida, with the majority of those being in the Palmetto State. South Carolina has 81 public school districts.

Thomas Rhodes said the majority of his company’s sales occurred before this public health crisis erupted. He said they also have a cash reserve on hand to keep the business’ 60 employees on the payroll.

“The last thing we ever want to do is put them in an economically challenging situation due to layoffs,” he said.

“And, frankly, employee retention prior to the crisis was a huge challenge for all businesses,” Rhodes added.

Rhode’s father started the Columbia-based company in 1975. He took over in 2006, weathering the 2008 recession. But this is different.

The unknowns have set everyone on edge with the knowledge that this is not purely an economic disaster.

In the last two weeks, Rhodes has offered drive-thru pickup for students to get their caps and gowns. He said it was good to see smiles on faces and offer a “small glimmer of hope.” Workers wore gloves and handed items through back windows to reduce contact.

“I’m so sorry that you’re missing out on some things we remember as lifetime events — proms and ceremonies, award days and just having time with your senior friends,” Spearman said in a message to students during a public briefing Tuesday. “But you’re going to be very strong and you’ll make it through this.”

Rhodes said school administrators tell him they will likely postpone graduation ceremonies but won’t cancel, even if it means holding them in the fall.

“The predominant message is graduation will happen,” he said. “When and how is to be determined. It’s too significant of an event to just cancel.”

Jostens, the brand Rhodes distributes, operates internationally and helped companies like his prepare, holding off on the printing of diplomas to include the correct ceremony dates and rush shipping jewelry produced at its plant in Texas before a state-mandated closure there.

Rhodes will deliver products to students through the end of the month, as is typical. But the services it provides to schools, like delivering honors chords and faculty regalia, will be delayed.

“It’s usually a quiet time, but now it’s going to be a very busy time,” Rhodes said, as service for the class of 2020 overlaps with those of 2021.

That’s why Rhodes, who also chairs the chamber’s Small Business Council, said small-business relief, like payroll assistance and emergency family medical leave, in the federal CARES Act recently passed by Congress is critical.

He urged a quick roll-out because, while his business is financially stable, “time is very precious in small business, especially regarding operating capital,” he said.