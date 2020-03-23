A Citadel superfan in the time of coronavirus misses more than just the games

On March 18, Joe Detyens was supposed to be in his usual seat at Riley Park, just behind The Citadel dugout near home plate, getting ready to watch his beloved Bulldogs take on Winthrop in baseball.

"I was averaging 3½ to 4 games a week," confessed Detyens, 63 and a 1978 graduate of the military school. "I had been to all of the home games, and I went to the South Carolina game in Columbia. The only game I had missed was the game at USC Upstate."

But on March 17, the Southern Conference announced it was canceling all spring sports due to the global coronavirus pandemic, going above and beyond its previous suspension of spring sports.

So instead of settling in his seat among friends and fellow fans at the picturesque ballpark near the Ashley River, Detyens found himself on a couch with a TV remote in his hand.

Watching curling.

Doubles curling.

From a match that had occurred three weeks ago.

"It was a match between the U.S. and Scotland," Detyens admitted. "On tape from Feb. 28."

Detyens certainly qualifies as a "superfan." He's a member of The Citadel's Brigadier Foundation, and of Citadel associations supporting football, basketball and soccer, and of the Citadel baseball's Diamond Dogs. He attends virtually all of the home games of those sports, as well as golf, volleyball and track and field competitions.

On the day of The Citadel's spring football game earlier this month, Detyens went back and forth between the football game on the parade deck and the women's soccer match on Washington Light Infantry Field on campus, then walked a few blocks to Riley Park for the Bulldogs' baseball game.

"That was a great day," he said.

As with millions of fans of sports put on hold around the world during the pandemic, Detyens finds himself with a hole in his schedule — and his life. But it's not just because of the games.

"I think I get enjoyment from getting to know a lot of the kids on the teams," said Detyens, who describes himself as "semi-retired."

"That makes the games more personal, and as much as anything I miss sitting with the group of people I normally sit with. So the worst part is not just the games, but losing contact with all of those people, the players and their families and my friends at the games.

"You can text them and talk to them. But as for seeing those same people three or four times a week at a baseball game, that's gone."

For many of the cadet-athletes Detyens has gotten to know, the fallout is even more difficult to deal with. Seniors have lost their final seasons of eligibility, with no certainty of what comes next.

"It's devastating to them, because there is no closure there," he said. "These kids are thinking not only about their sport, but the future beyond that and what it might look like. It's a difficult time for them."

Meanwhile, Detyens finds ways to fill the time, aside from weeks-old curling matches. He's the legal guardian of two high schoolers, a brother and sister who lost their mother in recent years. With schools closed for the duration, he's become a home-school teacher of sorts.

"When I moved back to Charleston six years ago, Citadel athletics really filled a hole for me," he said. "But then the kids came along, and the hole was not as big. But it's still a big part of my social life, and I can't wait until its back."