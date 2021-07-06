You are the owner of this article.
68 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in SC on July 6, no additional deaths

DHEC logs 68 new cases, 0 deaths

  • Updated
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is continuing to urge people to get a COVID-19 vaccine. File/AP

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 68 new cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina on July 6. No additional deaths were confirmed by the agency. 

Richland and York counties led the state in the number of new cases of COVID-19 reported. Close to 43 percent of the state's residents have completed vaccination against the virus. 

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 68 confirmed, 48 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 493,702 confirmed, 104,391 probable.

Percent positive: 3.8 percent.

New deaths reported: 0 confirmed, 0 probable.      

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,658 confirmed, 1,183 probable. 

Percent of ICU beds filled: 65.4 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows that 48.8 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. 

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Richland County (12); York County (10) and Greenville (six), Horry (six) and Lexington (six) counties saw the highest totals. 

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had two new cases on July 6, while Berkeley County had two and Dorchester County had five.

Hospitalizations

Of the 127 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of July 6, 35 were in the ICU and 14 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may offer some protection against the virus, but two doses are needed for better immune response. 

People are encouraged to get a vaccine as soon as possible. In South Carolina, individuals ages 12 and older are eligible for a vaccine. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are being administrated across the state. Go to vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov to find a nearby vaccination location. 

