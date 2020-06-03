6,000 Charleston County students could attend summer learning camps next month

COLUMBIA — An estimated 6,000 students in Charleston County will likely attend summer learning camps next month, though most will attend virtually, Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said Wednesday.

The district is making plans for four weeks of intensive reading and math help starting July 6 for kindergartners through eighth graders believed to be the furthest behind.

Students coming for face-to-face instruction will attend 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, with one teacher for every six pupils, she told a state House panel.

In the online option, a 40-minute lesson with a teacher would be followed by a planned 90 minutes of independent work. Each teacher would be responsible for communicating with five children, she said. She did not specify a number for virtual learners.

The district is still in the process of inviting students, according to a spokesman.

"We may be able to make changes and go face-to-face" with more students if parents are comfortable sending their children back to the classroom and the district gets assurances — quickly — from lawmakers about the funding, Postlewait told the panel.

Legislators are trying to get a handle on the consequences of students losing 30 percent of in-classroom instruction due to the pandemic's forced closures statewide and how to best help them catch up.

Education experts predict third-through-eighth graders nationwide will return this fall knowing only half of what they would've learned if in-classroom instruction hadn't ended in March, and only 70 percent of what they would've retained in reading, said Melanie Barton, Gov. Henry McMaster's education liaison.

Pointing to a chart predicting the COVID-19 education slide, Barton noted fifth graders are expected to come back at a fourth-grade math level.

And that's an average. Students already struggling, who slide a bit backward in learning over a normal summer, will fare even worse, she said.

"This is what teachers are going to face this fall when students come in," no matter how well e-learning went in their district or how many pen-and-paper packets went home, because they can't replace face-to-face learning, Barton said.

"Children are going to come back in worse socioeconomic status than they were," she said, pointing to a slide showing skyrocketing applications for food benefits. "We're not going to go back to where we were and where we were wasn’t good enough for a lot of our kids. We've got to redesign how learning takes place."

An estimated 40,000 students statewide — about 5 percent — either haven't checked in at all with their teachers or only very sporadically. A lack of access to high-speed internet is the biggest culprit, state Superintendent Molly Spearman has said.

Of Charleston County's 50,000 students, about 4,800 did not consistently complete assignments. By May, 79 hadn't communicated with their teacher at all, but after lots of calls and knocking on doors, that number was reduced to 23 when the school year ended, Postlewait said.

Legislators are expected to return to Columbia for a special session later this month to start allocating $1.9 billion in federal coronavirus aid sent to South Carolina to reimburse state and local governments' COVID-19-related expenses.

Spearman has requested $51 million to cover four-week summer learning camps for 25,000 kindergartners through third graders statewide who need intense math and reading help. She's also seeking $160 million to tack five additional days onto the beginning of the school year in August for all kindergartners through eighth graders.

Spearman told the House panel Wednesday it becomes increasingly harder for districts to plan for those with each passing day. The state agency will provide districts the money upfront, if legislative leaders can provide assurances they'll approve her requests, she said.

Districts are "on hold to make sure we get the funding," she said, adding she needs "a nod from you all, and honestly, I really need that this week. ... It’s getting harder and harder to say this is going to happen starting July 6."