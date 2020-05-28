$500 million of federal coronavirus aid could help replenish SC's unemployment account

COLUMBIA — The biggest chunk of South Carolina's federal coronavirus aid could go toward replenishing the state's trust fund for paying jobless benefits, which is being depleted with record layoffs amid the pandemic.

The task force advising Gov. Henry McMaster on how to safely reopen the economy recommended Thursday using $500 million of it to build back up the unemployment trust fund.

"Going forward, we have to do everything we can to get businesses working and fully employed," said former Sen. Greg Ryberg, who led the accelerateSC panel focused on how to spend $2 billion in federal aid to state and local governments.

That would mean businesses wouldn't be saddled with paying higher taxes to rebuild the account for layoffs out of their control, which advocates of the proposal call unfair. Ordinarily, businesses' unemployment taxes depend on how many employees they lay off in a year. Since those taxes are what provides jobless benefits, the idea is to make employers who require more payouts to pay higher rates.

South Carolina's trust fund had more than $1 billion in it before COVID-19 forced waves of closures across the nation. It's expected to drop to $400 million by the end of the year. Using federal aid to build that back up is one way to help businesses just struggling to survive, say members of the accelerateSC task force.

"Helping businesses helps their employees," said James Burns, the task force manager. "At a time our businesses are coming back online, raising taxes on them is not the way to do business."

The group's recommendations are a long way from becoming law. McMaster will use them to craft his own priorities.

Legislators will ultimately decide how to spend the $1.9 billion the federal CARES Act sent to South Carolina to reimburse state and local governments for COVID-19-related expenses. They are expected to return to Columbia next month, after getting McMaster's report.

Education

The group advises using another big chunk of the money to help South Carolina's K-12 students catch up after missing a third of in-classroom learning for the school year.

The panel recommends spending $160 million to add five days to the beginning of the school year in August for all kindergartners through eighth graders. It also calls for $47 million to fund four-week camps in July for kindergartners through third graders needing the most help catching up in reading and math. That would mostly fund state Superintendent Molly Spearman's request.

