50 SC coronavirus patients died in one day, a record, adjusted data show

South Carolina officials are trying to increase coronavirus testing options as confirmed cases plateau and deaths and hospitalizations rise.
Wednesday's numbers, which include delayed death reports from as far back as July 10, show that 50 coronavirus patients died July 21. It's the deadliest day the state has seen so far.
Statewide numbers
Number of new cases reported: 1,666
Total number of cases in S.C.: 85,423, plus 423 probable cases
Number of new deaths reported: 48
Total number of deaths in S.C.: 1,551, plus 64 probable deaths
Number of hospitalized patients: 1,596
Percent of tests that were positive: 19.9 percent
Total number of tests in S.C.: 734,149
Which areas are hardest hit?
Charleston County led the state in new cases, with 214 positive tests logged Wednesday. Richland counted 154 and Dorchester reported 151.
What's happening in the tri-county region?
A leap in cases for both Charleston and Dorchester counties put the tri-county area at 423 new cases on Wednesday, 58 of them Berkeley County residents.
Deaths
Of the 48 deaths confirmed on Wednesday, 11 were aged 35 to 64, and 37 were over 65 years old. They lived in Aiken, Bamberg, Beaufort, Charleston, Cherokee, Chester, Darlington, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Jasper, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, Orangeburg, Saluda, Sumter, Williamsburg and York counties.
Officials are working to confirm whether four other victims — patients from Anderson, Chester, Hampton and Pickens counties — had COVID-19.
Some reports are delayed. So far, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has counted nine deaths that occurred on Tuesday, but adjusted past numbers to show that 50 people, a record, died on July 21.
Hospitalizations
As hospitals transition to a new federal reporting system, DHEC warns that not all the beds counted by the TeleTracking program can be used for adult COVID-19 patients.
On Wednesday, 1,152 of the state's 1,451 ICU beds were in use, 404 of them by patients with coronavirus. A total of 1,596 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and 242 of them are on ventilators.
What do experts say?
As case numbers and deaths continue to rise around the state, officials continue to issue dire warnings on what will happen if the public does not adopt widespread precautions like mask-wearing and social distancing.
Officials continue to urge basic precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.