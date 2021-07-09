5 percent of vaccinated South Carolinians are between the ages of 12 and 19

Only 5 percent of the 2.1 million South Carolinians to receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are people between the ages of 12 and 19.

Children as young as 12 have been eligible to receive the vaccine since May.

Health experts are urging students to get vaccinated as soon as possible before the new school year begins.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved in the United States for children as young as 12. Officials with Roper St. Francis Healthcare said the vaccine has been shown to be effective even against the rapidly spreading Delta variant.

Dr. Matthew Ferguson of Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Primary Care in West Ashley said there is still a high risk of an increase in COVID-19 cases, especially with people returning from camps and summer vacation.

Ferguson said although people have expressed fear of their children getting sick, especially from myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle, he has not seen it in younger children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health organizations acknowledged reports last month of rare cases of the heart issue among young people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Only a small number of people will experience the condition after vaccination, and individuals often recover on their own with minimal treatment, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare is scheduling vaccine appointments for patients 12 and older at Express Care locations in James Island, Summerville, West Ashley and North Charleston. Appointments can be made online or by calling 843-727-DOCS.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 212 confirmed, 183 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 494,124 confirmed, 104,794 probable.

Percent positive: 4.7 percent.

New deaths reported: 1 confirmed, 1 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,662 confirmed, 1,184 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 65.4 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows that 49 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Horry County (35), York County (20) and Charleston County (18) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 18 new cases on July 9, while Berkeley County had 12 and Dorchester County had 11.

Deaths

The death from COVID-19 confirmed July 9 was an individual age 35 to 64.

Hospitalizations

Of the 127 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of July 9, 35 were in the ICU and 14 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

According to the CDC, one dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may offer some protection against COVID-19, but two doses are needed for better immune response.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are being administered across the state. Go to vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov to find a nearby vaccine provider.