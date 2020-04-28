5 hobbies to consider picking up during coronavirus stay-at-home order

Being forced to stay at home can be nice at first — a little mandatory rest and relaxation in a bustling world that often has us multitasking to stay afloat. But if you're anything like me, with a need to unleash your inner extrovert, you're probably itching to do just about anything for entertainment after a month of this R&R.

If you're looking for fun activities to escape the escalating boredom, I've got some ideas that are more than one-off thrills, some brand-new and currently trending hobbies that you can pursue. Sure, you can Netflix-binge. But you can also learn so many new things!

Gardening

I wish I had a garden. I live in an apartment complex, and the green space is maintained by property managers. Alas, there will be no growing a vegetable garden or planting petunias for me. But if you're one of the lucky folks with your own backyard (or front yard or side yard), then you might as well take advantage of it.

Lowe's and Home Depot have been open throughout the pandemic, deemed essential businesses. And at those stores you can buy seeds, soil, spades and plants, among other supplies to get your garden started.

Don't know where to begin? Charleston blogger and green-thumber Gal Meets Glam has some tips on her website for planting window boxes, flower gardens and vegetable gardens. She even provides links to supplies you might need.

With spring in the air, it's time to swap out your plastic gloves at the grocery store for gardening gloves in your yard and get a little dirty.

Get local gardening tips at galmeetsglam.com/2020/04/get-ready-garden-1.

Baking bread

One of the first cooking trends people took to in the early days of the stay-at-home order was baking bread. Dry yeast flew off the shelves of grocery stores, according to USA Today, and still can be hard to find.

If you manage to secure some, it's not too late to join the bread-baking party in your own kitchen. Beer bread, banana bread, pretzels and sticky buns are among some of the popular from-scratch concoctions. Recipes abound online.

TikTok videos

With families cooped up together, there are bound to be some goofy moments. Why not capture them on your phone for all of the internet to enjoy? If you have teens in the house, you might already be aware that TikTok is the latest social media sensation.

The app allows people to post short videos, many of which feature dance moves and trends that you can follow. Parents across the globe have been getting involved by joining in viral challenges. Even if you don't have kids at home, TikTok videos can offer a way to lift your spirits with some humor.

Follow popular local TikTok-er, Joseph Dubay, at @emojoseph.

Gaming

Video games, apps, card games, board games and puzzles all have become increasingly popular as people find new ways to entertain themselves. According to a recent study that investigated coronavirus-era Google search terms, "movie theater" is down 90 percent while "board games" is up 187 percent.

Other search terms that have risen to the occasion include "crosswords," "PC games" and "online games."

If you weren't a gamer before, chances are the coronavirus has pushed you toward some form of gaming, whether it's playing Uno with family or striking out on a solo adventure with trending video game "Animal Crossing."

Print out our free word searches online at charlestonscene.com.

Learning an instrument

I grew up playing piano but have added guitar to my arsenal since the coronavirus began. So far, I've mastered about five chords and can play "Rock Lobster" by the B-52s. That's about it, but I'm working on it!

If you're looking to expand your musical skills, or pick up where you left off with the instrument of your preference, now's the time. You can also take virtual lessons with a local instructor if you need some extra motivation to stick with it.

Sign up for virtual lessons with a local instructor, like one we featured here: https://bit.ly/35ax7sg. Find musical instrument gear, like guitar strings, capos and picks, at Monster Music, now open.