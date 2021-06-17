40% of SC residents have now been fully vaccinated

South Carolina reached a milestone June 17 as 40 percent of the state's residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said.

Many more shots would need to be given out for the state population to reach the herd immunity threshold of 70 to 80 percent.

"There's still quite a ways to go," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, director of public health for DHEC.

Delivering vaccines has been difficult across geographies and demographic groups, though young people in the 20- to 24-year-old group have received among the fewest vaccines of any group.

South Carolina ranks 41st in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout among all U.S. states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 94 confirmed, 70 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 492,620 confirmed, 102,741 probable.

Percent positive: 2.7 percent.

New deaths reported: 4 confirmed, 2 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,617 confirmed, 1,173 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 71 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows that 47 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Richland County (17), Greenville County (11) and Charleston County (8) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had eight new cases on June 17, while Berkeley County had five and Dorchester County had seven.

Deaths

Two of the deaths from COVID-19 confirmed June 17 were people 35 to 64. Another two were patients age 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 136 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 17, 39 were in the ICU and 17 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

DHEC is continuing to urge eligible South Carolinians to get vaccinated. People ages 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for people 18 and older. Go to vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov to find a nearby vaccine provider.