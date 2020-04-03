4 questions about making and serving a virtual Seder meal, answered by Jewish food experts

This morning I put the world’s smallest Seder set in a letter-sized envelope.
Honestly, when I ordered the Lego version of a ceremonial Passover plate, I had no clue the karpas, or parsley, would be about the size of my pinky fingernail. But once I received the mini kit, it made perfect sense that everything was shrunk down. After all, this is the year in which many Jews accustomed to gathering on the holiday with double-digit numbers of friends and relatives will be forced to celebrate alone.
Well, not entirely alone: All the Passover 2020 chatter, or at least the chatter after the obligatory joke about COVID-19 being the eleventh plague, has centered on virtual Seders. The idea is that if Zoom is good enough for office happy hours; talent shows and weddings, it’s surely an adequate platform for the ritual retelling of the Israelites’ liberation from Egypt.
To use a phrase common in discussions of Jewish life: This is not a universally held opinion. Israel’s chief rabbis last week ruled that videoconferencing is subject to the ban on using electronics during a holiday, a provision that figures into the practice of approximately 20 percent of American Jews.
Outside of that group, though, Seder hosts have spent the last few weeks preparing to de-emphasize the physical closeness that typically characterizes Passover and prioritize the survival part of the story. They’re gamely puzzling out how to position their cameras and where the heck to put their afikomens.
(The afikomen, a designated piece of matzah, is the object of a postprandial scavenger hunt for a Seder’s youngest guests: A website maintained by the Union of Reform Judaism suggests broadcasting a cute dog video of a matzah-sniffing pup at that point in the program.)
“Think of this as your own interactive TV show,” Marnie Fienberg instructed viewers of her recent webinar on “How to Create a Virtual Seder,” sponsored by the Women of Reform Judaism.
Fienberg in her presentation touched on a number of logistical details, including which Zoom plan is best for Seders that might stretch past midnight and which Pesach classic to sing before guests leave the meeting (“There’s a dead heat between Dayenu and Chad Gadya.”) But she talked primarily about making the Seder meaningful, which has been the thrust of most virtual Seder advice published online.
By definition, though, a Seder is a meal. Jewish law doesn’t dictate that its followers eat matzoh ball soup, gefilte fish or brisket, but it does command the consumption of matzoh and bitter herbs. And it’s customary to drink four cups of wine over the course of the traditional feast. In short, food and beverage are hardly secondary considerations on the first night of Passover.
So how should Passover celebrants handle the actual meal when its components aren’t emerging from a single kitchen, but are instead being prepared on a hot plate in Brooklyn; over a Wolf gas cooktop in Atlanta and with a pressure cooker in Delhi?
Since Wednesday night marks the start of the first socially distant Seders in 5000-plus years of Jewish history, nobody knows for sure. But I asked some of the people most likely to hazard the best guesses, including rabbis, judges, deli owners and the director of my Jewish summer camp.
I asked in part because, at press time, my family hadn’t yet figured out its approach to what comes between the opening and closing blessings, readings and songs. But we know each household will log into the conference, and each household will have a Seder plate, even if it’s only the itty-bitty Lego plate I put in the mail.
And thanks to technology, we’ll have the opportunity to make good on the standard Seder declaration, which in normal times is undermined by the size of dining rooms and the cost of airline tickets: “Let all who are hungry, come and eat.”
As to what to eat and when, here are our experts’ suggestions. In keeping with the Passover spirit, there are four questions:
Should each home participating in a virtual Seder prepare the same menu?
Passover isn’t a time to shy away from hardship, so we’re starting with what proved to be the most contentious question: Respondents were almost evenly split on the issue of menu matching.
Those in favor of coordination believe it enhances the feeling of togetherness in a digital environment.
“At least one or two traditional dishes should be consumed by all,” says Mitchell Davis, author of The Mensch Chef: Or Why Delicious Jewish Food Isn’t an Oxymoron and chief strategy officer for The James Beard Foundation, which responded to the COVID-19 crisis with a restaurant relief fund and daily webinars for industry members.
“The first thing that comes to mind is matzo ball soup,” he continues. “It’s an essential element of the Passover meal. Plus, if all the world’s ballaboostas are correct, a boost to the immune system.”
Rachel Levin, co-author of the new cookbook Eat Something: A Wise Sons Book for Jews Who Like Food and Food Lovers Who Like Jews, adds that peeping other tables could be disappointing if participants go their own way menu-wise. “I definitely don’t want to watch someone else eating brisket if I’m not,” she says.
Other proponents of the single menu point out that it allows Seder participants to size up various interpretations of the same recipe. “It’d be fun to compare how dishes look when prepared by different people in different places,” says food photographer Michał Korkosz, who just published Fresh from Poland: New Vegetarian Cooking from the Old Country.
And why stop at comparing? Virtual Seder coach Marnie Fienberg recommends sharing several recipes for charoset, the fruit relish that appears on the Seder plate, then “having a contest for which is the best.”
Competition at the Seder table holds zero appeal for restaurant owner Melody Shemtov, owner of Butcher & Bee; the downtown Charleston restaurant this week partnered with Feed the Need on its “Pay it Forward” effort to provide weekly groceries to laid-off hospitality workers.
“With all the stressful and challenging things going on in the world, easy access to specialty groceries among them, trying to make the exact same thing as our Zoom dinner guests would be a good way to make me crazy,” she says. “Plus, if we're serving different items, it gives us something fun to talk about other than escaping from Egypt and avoiding plagues.”
Are there dishes which are especially suitable for a virtual Seder?
Legendary Jewish cookbook author Joan Nathan is distributing a suggested menu to her 50 guests, who will be tuning in from as far away as Germany and Israel.
Since most of them will be Sedering solo or in a small family group, Nathan is discouraging brisket, turkey and other showpiece meats. Instead, she’s advocating Chicken Pandora with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Artichoke Hearts; her recipe on The New York Times’ website yields 12 servings, but it calls for 5 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breasts. It could be halved without too much trouble.
Still, Nathan says she isn’t counting on most guests to reproduce her menu precisely. “We are really minimizing the food this year, and maximizing the conversation about plagues, flus and coronaviruses in history,” she says.
Nathan chose Chicken Pandora because it’s simple. By contrast, Jayne Cohen, author of Jewish Holiday Cooking, is a fan of complexity when Sedering in self-quarantine.
If there are “Seder-appropriate dishes that are just too difficult to make in quantity to accommodate your usual number of guests, now is the time for them,” Cohen says. “By the same token, maybe there are Passover-appropriate ingredients or recipes that you know only your own family would like. Now is the time to enjoy them.”
In other words, this might finally be the year for your prune-stuffed matzah balls. How’s that for liberation?
Should the video feed remain on during the meal?
Based in the tech-adept Bay Area, Levin is adamant that nobody touches the exit icon when dinner is served.
“We’ve had plenty of dinners with just us lately: Passover should feel more festive,” she says. “We're going to Zoom the whole meal through, and maybe even set up our big desktop screen on the dining room table so everyone looks life-size like they’re, almost, sitting around it.”
Davis endorses keeping the cameras on until it’s time to do the dishes. “In these days of social isolation, it’s important to have the social experience of a communal meal,” he says.
For young families who have ample company at their actual tables, Shemtov suspects a break is in order:
“I think the video feed stays on during the Haggadah, and maybe for a few minutes afterwards, but then the video gets turned off so we can focus on the food and few loved ones in front of us,” she says, although she’s making an exception for her Aunt Sandy and mother-in-law Sherry. They’re “both at home alone, and we'd like them to participate.”
Cohen also warns that if participants are allowed to switch off their cameras, there's a risk some of them may not come back.
“The feed should stay on for the eating portion,” rules food writer David Hagedorn, co-author of The New Jewish Table. “How else would people be able to interrupt and talk over each other, which is de rigueur at any Seder?”
If the video feed is turned off for the meal, how much time should be allotted for eating?
Should you buck our experts’ near-consensus and eat off camera, you may find it’s tricky to estimate how long it will take people in different places to finish their meals. In fact, one of the advantages of dictating a standard menu is it puts everyone on a similar consumption schedule, Hagedorn says.
A dining intermission shouldn’t last more than an hour, according to those who condone it. But Fienberg says there’s no reason to settle in advance on a time to reconvene.
Rather, she suggests appointing a point person at each home to text the Seder leader with progress updates. Then it’s the leader’s responsibility to have a discussion topic ready to bring participants back into the shared meal mindset when the eating interlude is over.
For Shemtov, the real timing conundrum pertains to the Seder’s start time. “We have family members on the west coast, so the question becomes what time we can all participate,” she says. “So many issues. In the past, it was just the menu that I was stressing about.”
Yet the ability to share a first night Seder with west coast friends and a second night Seder with east coast family is what Levin considers the upshot of this unprecedented arrangement. (And for what it’s worth, Nathan’s Seder starts at 4 p.m.)