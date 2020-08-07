34 Citadel football players miss first practice, All-American opts out due to COVID-19 concerns

The first day of preseason practice did not bode well for a Citadel football season this fall during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thirty-four Bulldogs have not reported to fall camp, coach Brent Thompson said after the opening practice Friday. And All-America running back Alex Ramsey, a graduate student transfer from VMI, is one of two Bulldogs opting out of playing football this fall.

As more and more FCS conferences cancel fall seasons and turn their hopes to the spring, it was not an encouraging start for a Citadel team that many expected to finish near the top of the Southern Conference in 2020.

"I respect the decisions of these players," Thompson said. "I've been trying to act and move forward to clear up their safety concerns. I've been working over the last two days to try to get them straightened out. I respect the decisions by these players and will listen and act accordingly here in the next couple of days.

"We recognize this season is uncharted territory for all of us, and we want to continue to work hard and be communicative and take care of each other. That is my number one goal, the safety of my players as they return to campus, and it's an on-going process right now."

Some of The Citadel players who missed the first practice are apparently awaiting COVID-19 test results. The parent of one player said his son was tested July 25 and is still awaiting results.

"He would be on the field otherwise," the parent said.

Thompson said timely test results are one of the players' concerns.

"We've got a policy here of returning with a negative test," he said. "And some of them have not received their results yet. That was their No. 1 concern, and we've also had concern about some of the positive cases that have been on campus and how we've been able to manage them and take care of them from an overall school perspective."

The Citadel's website has a COVID-19 tracker that updates the number of cases on campus. As of Friday, the tracker showed nine current infections, 39 cases that have recovered and 48 total confirmed cases. Some 700 cadets are slated to return to campus Saturday on Matriculation Day. An on-line petition is calling for the military school to offer on-line classes instead of in-person instruction.

The Bulldogs are not the only FCS team struggling to find a way to play this fall.

At Charleston Southern, the first day of practice was canceled as Buccaneer players also expressed concern about their health and safety during the pandemic. Eight of 13 FCS leagues have canceled or delayed their seasons, with the Big Sky Conference leading a charge to play in the spring and reports that the Missouri Valley will cancel.

The NCAA Board of Governors ruled that 50 percent of eligible teams must play for there to be an FCS playoff in the fall; as of Friday, more than 50 percent of FCS teams had postponed their fall seasons.

The Southern Conference, home to state schools The Citadel, Wofford and Furman, and the Big South Conference, where Charleston Southern plays, are among just four FCS leagues yet to make a call on the fall season. The others are the Ohio Valley and the Southland conferences. Furman held its first practice Friday; Wofford is slated for its first walk-through on Saturday.

In Division II, the South Atlantic Conference, which includes Newberry College, announced Friday it would delay fall sports, including football, to the spring.

The Citadel news could even impact the Bulldogs' chances of playing at Clemson in the Tigers' non-conference slot on Sept. 19. That slot will likely either go to The Citadel or Akron, and would mean $450,000 to The Citadel.

The Citadel held its first practice Friday morning. In a post-practice interview, Thompson indicated he had not heard concerns from players about COVID-19 and safety protocols.

"I haven’t received any, and I’ve encouraged my players to give me any feedback they possibly could where they see something out of line. If you see something, say something," Thompson said in the morning. "I certainly think that could be out there right now. I just haven’t heard about it."

A Citadel defensive lineman, Dewey Greene, responded on Twitter with a post saying that, "Numerous people and myself ... voice their concerns everyday."

I guess the numerous people and myself who voice their concerns everyday just don’t matter no more👎🏾 https://t.co/5buDvhLAIH — Dewey Greene (@dewey_greene) August 7, 2020

Thompson held a second interview session in the afternoon to clarify his first statement about player concerns.

"When I was asked about players voicing concerns about playing this season, my response was not exactly encompassing of the entire team," he said. "The players who were participating in practice is what I was talking about. We had about 34 guys who did not report to campus (Thursday) for camp and therefore did not practice today for various reasons.

"Some of them were out of safety concerns, and I neglected to include that in my statement ... It was a mistake on my part, and I immediately corrected it with them first and then talking to (the media). It was an oversight on my part that I truly regret, and I wanted to let those guys know there concerns have not gone unheard."

Thompson said the program is taking COVID-19 protocols seriously.

All athletes are being housed in one barracks, a departure from tradition. All athletes are required to present a negative COVID-19 test within two weeks of returning to campus, and that will be the case for all cadets returning to campus for the fall semester. Each cadet-athlete in football, soccer and volleyball is required to record their temperatures twice a day. They must take their temperature before leaving the barracks in the morning.

This is in addition to social distancing, face masks and twice-daily sanitation of the football facilities.

"As an athletics department, I think we've taken it very, very seriously," Thompson said. "And from what I've seen in the barracks and the classrooms, I think it's been one of the things that's been top priority."

Alex Ramsey, who rushed for a Southern Conference-best 1,326 yards and 22 touchdowns last season for VMI, will not play for The Citadel this fall due to concerns about COVID-19.

The 6-0, 225-pound Ramsey was slated to play fullback for the Bulldogs in their triple-option offense.

Thompson said that offensive lineman Tyrell Earl, a redshirt sophomore from Lawrenceville, Ga., also has opted out of playing.

Ramsey, a graduate student at The Citadel, could return to the team in January to prepare for a possible 2021 season, Thompson said. Earl will remain on scholarship, he said.