33% of all COVID-19 deaths in SC have been among Black people, new data shows

In South Carolina, Black people have accounted for 33 percent of all COVID-19 related deaths in the state — the sixth-highest rate for Black people in the country — according to new data published by the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation.

Meanwhile, the state's Black population only accounts for 20 percent of vaccines administered in South Carolina. In other Southern states, larger percentages of vaccines have been administered to Black people — 24 percent in Alabama, 25 percent in Georgia, 29 percent in Louisiana and 34 percent in Mississippi.

A full breakdown of the data is available at kff.org.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 184 confirmed, 192 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 489,653 confirmed, 100,193 probable.

Percent positive: 3 percent.

New deaths reported: 1 confirmed, 1 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,511 confirmed, 1,158 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 71.14 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 42nd in the nation regarding the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of May 19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville (27), Richland (15) and York (15) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 13 new cases on May 20, while Berkeley had 9 and Dorchester 7.

Deaths

The single confirmed death reported on May 20 was a patient between the ages of 35 and 64.

Hospitalizations

Of the 334 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 20, 94 were in the ICU and 37 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control continues to encourage South Carolinians to get their COVID-19 vaccines. According to the agency's website, "All of the COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free. The Pfizer vaccine is now available for those 12 and older. Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) are for those 18 and older."