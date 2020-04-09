3 more inmates and 1 deputy test positive for coronavirus at Charleston County jail

Authorities on Thursday confirmed four more coronavirus cases at the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston.

Three inmates and a detention deputy have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. One of the three inmates has been released.

In total, six inmates have tested positive since the first case was announced on Sunday. Two of the inmates have been released and four are receiving medical treatment under quarantine at the jail, Antonio said.

The deputy who tested positive has been employed with the Sheriff's Office since 2003, the captain said.

Neither the deputy nor the inmates have been publicly identified by the Sheriff's Office.