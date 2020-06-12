3 more Charleston area restaurants this week revealed an employee's positive COVID-19 test

Charleston area restaurants this week continued to close in connection with employees testing positive for the coronavirus, confirming for owners that workplace precautions don’t confer immunity upon their staff.

“We are doing all we can and all that we know to do,” Brooks Reitz said on Thursday after announcing on Instagram that one of Melfi’s team members had tested positive. The Upper King Street restaurant was already closed to the public for a round of unanticipated building repairs but will now “remain closed until further notice.”

The employee worked a morning shift, so didn’t have any direct contact with customers at the dinner-only restaurant, Reitz added. Employees who worked with the infected employee are being tested.

Reitz said company leadership is continuing to stress “health and safety inside and out of work” with employees at sister restaurants Leon’s Oyster Shop, Little Jack’s Tavern and Monza, all of whom are coached to wear masks and wash their hands frequently.

Other local restaurants which this week announced temporary closures following cases among employees include Fleet Landing and Taziki’s Mediterranean Café in Mount Pleasant. Additionally, Home Team BBQ on Monday announced an employee case in Columbia and suspended operations at that location.

(Because of the high frequency of positive tests at restaurants, The Post and Courier is not reporting each closure as it occurs, but every Friday afternoon will publish a list of the latest closures and re-openings.)

“At Fleet Landing, they’re wearing gloves; they’re wearing masks; they’re spraying everything down,” says Gerald Landis, Jr., who works as a cook at both Fleet Landing and Magnolias. “It’s quite ironic that they’re overdoing it, but they’re the ones who got tagged.”

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Fleet Landing announced its closure on Tuesday, one day after learning of an employee’s positive test. “The safety of our employees and guests is our top priority,” a spokeswoman for the restaurant said.

Although shutting down, notifying guests and arranging for employee testing is emerging as a common response to an employee case, restaurants are not obligated by law to take any specific steps when a worker contracts the potentially lethal disease.

For example, workers at 5Church allege management took no action when one of their coworkers tested positive for the coronavirus because the restaurant hadn’t planned to reopen for on-premise dining until later in June.

Two publicists for the downtown Charleston restaurant, as well as an in-house marketing specialist and owner Alejandro Torio, did not acknowledge multiple messages from The Post and Courier seeking comment.

Purlieu, which last weekend closed after a company employee tested positive for the coronavirus, reopened on Friday.

“My entire staff received a clean bill of health!” owner John Zucker crowed on Instagram, adding that Cru Café will return to service on Wednesday.