3 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Horry County

The Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed three COVID-19 deaths in Horry County on Tuesday.

Two of the county's deaths were middle-aged patients and one was an elderly patient. One death is still being investigated by health officials. The county also reported 33 new cases, moving the county's total to 8,645, with 154 deaths.

DHEC reported 12 new cases in Georgetown County with no deaths. The county's total cases have moved to 1,478.

The state agency also reported 928 new coronavirus cases and 45 confirmed deaths in South Carolina, increasing its total cases to 101,360 and 2,012 deaths.

Health officials reported deaths from Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Calhoun, Charleston, Dorchester, Farifield, Florence, Greenville, Hampton, Horry, Jasper, Kershaw, Lexington, Oconee, Orangeburg, Richland, Spartanburg, and Sumter counties.

Officials are still investigating deaths from Horry, Charleston and Berkeley counties.

Here is a closer look at the coronavirus to date:

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,358.01

Horry: 2,441.53

Percent of deaths versus state total

Georgetown: 0.9 percent

Horry: 7.6 percent

Probable cases

Georgetown: 1

Horry: 33

Probable deaths

Georgetown:0

Horry: 6