2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccines can be given up to 6 weeks apart, SC health agency says

In a pinch, you can wait up to six weeks to receive the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, experts at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said Feb. 10. But sooner is better.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the best guidance is for the second shot of the Moderna-made vaccine to be given four weeks apart, and the Pfizer-manufactured medicine to be given three weeks apart. Sticking to that is ideal.

But when the short supply of vaccines and tough logistics prevent that, it's not a problem to wait longer, said Dr. Linda Bell, chief epidemiologist with DHEC.

It's OK to receive the second dose of the vaccine a few days before you're technically supposed to and up to a few weeks after the recommended time frame, she said.

"It should not significantly impact the body's immune response."

There isn’t evidence to support getting the second dose beyond six weeks. A second dose for both authorized vaccines boosts the efficacy to its full 95 percent.

New recommendations from the CDC also state that people who are vaccinated with both doses will no longer need to quarantine if they are exposed to the virus.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,516.

Total cases in S.C.: 417,807 confirmed, 55,333 probable.

Percent positive: 12.5 percent.

New deaths reported: 39 confirmed, 10 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 6,923 confirmed, 819 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 79 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people? 42nd as of Feb. 9, according to the CDC.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville, Horry and Richland counties saw the highest totals.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 103 new cases, while Berkeley counted 37 and Dorchester saw 50.

Deaths

Nine of the new confirmed deaths reported were in people ages 35 to 64, with the remainder in patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,439 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 10, 334 were in the ICU and 200 were using ventilators.

Long-term care facilities

There have been 17,893 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 11,085 residents and 6,808 staff workers, according to DHEC data. That's an 8 percent increase of cases in two weeks.

So far, 1,807 residents have died from the virus, a mortality rate of 16 percent. Twenty-nine workers also have died. Together, they account for 27 percent of deaths in the state, the data from Feb. 7 shows.

Of the 685 facilities DHEC monitored, the virus has been found in 489. There are active outbreaks at 218 of them, a 7 percent decrease in two weeks.

Some type of visitation — indoor, outdoor or both — is allowed at 362 facilities; 305 do not allow it; 18 did not report.

What do experts say?

Bell also encouraged people to consider some of the residual health effects of contracting COVID-19.

"There's a background picture people might not be aware of, and those are the long-term consequences of COVID-19 infection," she said.

Some of those effects include reports of blindness and hair loss, as well as "prolonged recoveries," Bell said.

As always, Bell asked people to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands in order to stop the disease's spread.