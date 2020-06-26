2nd Charleston recreation facility closes after employees test positive for coronavirus

A second Charleston Recreation Department facility has closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said on Friday.

Authorities learned that one employee at Hazel Parker Playground, 70 East Bay St., had a confirmed infection, officials said.

"While the employee has not been in the workplace since (June 19), the facility has closed and will remain closed through the weekend to allow for thorough disinfecting," officials said. "Normal operations are expected to resume on Monday."

The employee has self-quarantined and city staff are conducting thorough contact tracing to see if any more employees will need to be tested before coming back to work, officials said.

The announcement came a day after city officials said two employees of the James Island Recreation Complex tested positive for the coronavirus.

Similar precautions are being taken at that facility, which will also be closed until Monday for cleaning.