2 private donors will pay MUSC workers' premiums during layoffs

After the Medical University of South Carolina laid off 900 workers because of financial pressure from the coronavirus pandemic, many were left to file for unemployment benefits or live without an income. To help, two unnamed donors are chipping in to cover those employees' health insurance costs.

MUSC announced Friday two donors committed to covering laid-off employees' health insurance premiums through the end of June.

The value of the donation is around $384,000, or the equivalent of a gift of more than $400 for every MUSC employee who was let go.

“Thanks to these gifts, our care team members can find some comfort in knowing that their health care is one less thing they have to worry about right now," Dr. Patrick Cawley, CEO of MUSC Health, said in a statement.

One of the donors asked to remain completely anonymous. The other serves on one of MUSC's many volunteer boards.

MUSC is describing the layoffs as temporary. It had already committed to paying the employer portion of health insurance plans.

In addition, MUSC's physician network notified its employees it would halt contributions to its retirement plans, with the hope of eventually paying back the amounts later, a spokeswoman said. MUSC Physicians employees were also subject to pay and shift reductions.

Anyone who wants to chip in to help the institution, or its staff specifically, can go to web.musc.edu/about/giving.

Other health care organizations, meanwhile, are still paying staff who have seen cuts. At Roper St. Francis, the physician-owned Medical Society of South Carolina has so far been able to cover staff salaries through its own donations. And Trident Health in North Charleston has continued to pay employees.