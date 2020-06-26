2 North Charleston camps close briefly after COVID-19 exposure

Two North Charleston summer camps will resume normal operations Monday after closing this week due to coronavirus exposure.

The North Charleston Recreation Department was notified Wednesday of two individuals who had tested positive for COVID-19 — one at Northwoods Community Park and one at Armory Park.

Both camp locations were closed immediately upon receipt of the information and remained closed throughout the week for thorough cleaning, officials said Wednesday.

Recreation Director Doyle Best said the city has taken guidance from health officials and implemented safety precautions within the summer camp program.

These include limiting camper group sizes, constantly monitoring campers and staff for COVID-19 symptoms, increasing cleaning frequency of high-touch areas and encouraging social distancing "to the greatest extent possible.”

“Our highest priority has been, and will continue to be, the health and well-being of our campers and staff members,” Best said.

The city's additional seven summer camp locations remain unaffected and will continue to operate normally.

Amid the virus, the city's camps feature a total 150 kids this summer, spokesman Ryan Johnson said. Normally, there would be 19 sites and 750 campers, Johnson said.

Other Charleston County recreational spaces have recently been impacted by the disease, as well.

The James Island Recreation Complex closed after two Charleston Recreation Department employees tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Thursday night.

The facility was closed to allow for thorough disinfecting and is expected to reopen on Monday.

As the number of cases continues to climb in South Carolina, health officials are ramping up testing efforts. Led by the increasing percentage of tests that come back positive, officials with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said they are increasing testing with a goal of reaching 165,000 residents per month.