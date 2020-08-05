2 more COVID-19 deaths, dozens of cases reported in Horry County

Two deaths due to the coronavirus and dozens of new cases were reported Wednesday in Horry County.

The county's cases increased by 82, bringing the total number of cases to 8,288, with 138 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. One death reported was a middle-age patient, and the other was an elderly patient.

DHEC has reported more than 197 cases of the coronavirus so far this week in Horry County. There have been 10 deaths due to the virus in the county this week.

Last week, DHEC announced about 640 new coronavirus cases in Horry County, dropping slightly from the previous week. Horry County had a record-high number of COVID-19 deaths last week with DHEC reporting 25 in a single week.

Nineteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Georgetown County, according to DHEC. It was also the county's fourth consecutive day without a COVID-19 death. There have been cases 1,333 reported in Georgetown County.

DHEC announced 1,175 new cases and 45 additional deaths in South Carolina, bringing the state's total to 94,837 and 1,819 deaths.

The 45 deaths were reported from Aiken, Anderson Bamberg, Beaufort, Calhoun, Charleston, Chesterfield, Colleton, Darlington, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Laurens, Lexington, Marion, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Sumter, and York. Seven deaths were reported to be middle aged and 38 was reported to be a young adult.

The state agency reported that 1,469 are hospitalized with COVID-19, 363 are in ICU and 270 are ventilated.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,126.68

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Horry: 2,340.71

Percent of deaths vs. state total

Georgetown: 1 percent

Horry: 7.5 percent

Probable Cases

Georgetown: 1

Horry: 29

Probable Deaths

Georgetown:1

Horry: 3