2 more Charleston County inmates test positive for the coronavirus

Two more inmates at the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, authorities said Wednesday.

A total of three inmates at the jail now have COVID-19. The first case at the jail, which houses inmates from around Charleston County, was announced on Sunday.

A rigorous sanitation process was in place at the jail before the inmate tested positive, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The inmates whose cases were announced Wednesday had been in the same sleeping quarters as the first inmate to be diagnosed, the Sheriff's Office said.

"The inmates had already been quarantined with symptoms when they were tested," the Sheriff's Office said.

Both of the inmates whose cases were announced on Wednesday were being held on felony charges, the Sheriff's Office said. They are being treated while in quarantine and the jail is coordinating communication with the inmates' families.

“We continue to rotate inmates out of housing units so the units can be thoroughly cleaned, and crews regularly sanitize any frequently touched surfaces,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Any symptomatic inmates are immediately quarantined. Employees must pass a temperature check upon reporting for work.”

Authorities said on Tuesday that cleaning crews had been contracted to disinfect the entire jail in light of the outbreak.