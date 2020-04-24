2 major fundraisers on Charleston area restaurants' calendar cook up at-home alternatives

Organizers of outdoor eating-and-drinking galas in the Charleston area are traditionally drawn to dates in late April and early May because of the mild weather, but it was the coronavirus that interfered with the fun and, more importantly, the fundraising this year.

Both Lowcountry Local First’s Chef’s Potluck and The Gibbes Museum of Art’s street party were scheduled for the coming week, leaving supporters to find other ways of advancing the aims of the popular annual events.

In the case of Chef’s Potluck, which has been “postponed until further notice,” board chair Nicki Root of Grassroots Wine is dedicating a portion of profits from the distributor’s new case sales program to the nonprofit.

Grassroots is currently offering more than a dozen different themed collections of bottles through its “Win, Win, Wine” promotion. Cases range in price from $140 to $500 and are delivered four time a week to local restaurants for pickup.

Since Grassroots typically pours a vast array of rose at Chef’s Potluck, the company has created a $230 Chef’s Potluck Rose Case for disappointed ticket holders looking to replicate the sampling experience at home. (Root notes that case and others must be ordered online by Friday at 11:59 p.m. for proceeds to offset the cancellation of Lowcountry Local First’s biggest fundraiser.)

The Gibbes is taking a similar tack, encouraging those who were looking forward to Gibbes on the Street to “cozy up on the couch” on Thursday night and order takeout from one of the restaurants scheduled to participate in the party. The museum decided against rescheduling its food-focused event in order to alleviate the burden on recovering restaurants.

“For years, the restaurant community has supported the Gibbes, and it overwhelms me how they try to pay it back,” Mickey Bakst of Charleston Grill says. “I think it’s beautiful they’re even thinking that.”

In order to join the socially-distant soiree, museum members and non-members alike are supposed to plate their takeout meals at 8 p.m. and share a photo on social media with the hashtag #GibbesOnTheCouch.

Among the restaurants slated to serve at Gibbes on the Street which now offer delivery are Langdon’s, Chubby Fish, Le Farfalle, 167 Raw and Edmund’s Oast. Others are open for takeout, including The Grocery and Halls Chophouse.

“We’ve encouraged those restaurants who can still provide takeout to create something special, but it’s of course not required as we don’t want to place any unnecessary pressure on them,” says Jena Clem, The Gibbes’ director of special events.

After eating, Gibbes on the Couchers are invited to dance, as they would have done on Meeting Street for the 11th year in a row. While quarantined partiers can choose their own soundtracks, the theme of this year’s Gibbes on the Street was “Charleston’s historic connection to the culture of Barbados and the Caribbean.”