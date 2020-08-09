You are the owner of this article.
2 COVID-19 deaths announced in Horry County as cases continue to rise

  • Updated
Precious Blood Christ COVID testing
Tidelands Health hosted a free testing clinic at Precious Blood of Christ in Pawleys Island on Aug. 4, 2020.

 Kareem Wilson/South Strand News

Two additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths of middle-aged patients were reported Sunday in Horry County, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Health.

Over the past seven days, DHEC has reported 21 confirmed deaths in Horry County, a slight decrease from the previous week's 25 confirmed deaths. The county also reported 42 new confirmed cases Sunday, bringing the total to 8,562 cases and 150 deaths since the start of the pandemic. 

DHEC reported 11 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgetown County and no virus-related deaths. The county had one death this week, down from three deaths the previous week. Georgetown County's total cases is now 1,454, with 19 deaths due to the virus. 

SC nears 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,000 reported deaths

DHEC announced 1,011 new coronavirus cases and 18 additional deaths in South Carolina on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 99,713 and 1,949 confirmed deaths.

The state agency reported the 18 confirmed deaths from Anderson, Beaufort, Calhoun, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Kershaw, Lancaster, Laurens, Lee, Newberry, Richland, and Sumter counties. There are seven probable cases officials are still investigating.

There are currently 1,378 patients hospitalized because of the coronavirus.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,319.72

Horry: 2,418.09

Percent of deaths vs. state total

Georgetown: 0.9 percent

Horry: 7.5 percent

Probable cases

Georgetown: 0

Horry: 32

Probable deaths

Georgetown:0

Horry: 5

Reporter

Kareem Wilson covers health for the Georgetown and Myrtle Beach area for the Georgetown Times. He previously covered entertainment and community news for the Charlotte Post in Charlotte, NC.

