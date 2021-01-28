2 cases of South African strain of coronavirus in SC, 1st cases reported in US

Two South Carolina patients are the first in the United States to be diagnosed with a mutated strain of the coronavirus, raising concerns that this more transmissible variant could become dominant here and throughout the country.

There are now a few variants of COVID-19 spreading from different parts of the world. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday that the two patients in South Carolina were diagnosed with the B.1.351 variant, a strain first identified in South Africa.

One patient is from the Lowcountry and the other is from the Pee Dee, according to DHEC. The agency released no other personal details, citing patient privacy, but did say the two cases are not related and neither person had a known travel history.

Though the B.1.351 variant is believed to spread more readily than the SARS-CoV-2 virus that has killed roughly 6,700 people in South Carolina, it is not known to cause more serious cases of COVID-19. The vaccine is also thought to be protective against the new strains.

But with South Carolina second in the nation in new cases reported per capita, according to a White House task force report, a virus picking up speed is the last thing the state needs as it confronts its worst-yet surge of disease.

"We know that viruses mutate to live and live to mutate," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, interim public health director for DHEC. She added the same social distancing measures that have been proven to work over the last year will also stop the spread of the mutated strain.

"This is important information for South Carolinians to have, but it isn't a reason for panic," Gov. Henry McMaster wrote to his constituents on Twitter.

The fact that the two cases have no known travel connection suggest the mutated virus is already spreading in South Carolina. Though it processes more than 100,000 tests for COVID-19 each week, DHEC only sequences the genetic material of two dozen samples every week to search for variants, The Post and Courier reported.

Variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 began showing up internationally late last year, according to the World Health Organization. A strain that first showed itself in the United Kingdom on Dec. 14 has become dominant in the country and led to renewed lockdowns. During a White House briefing Wednesday, the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 308 cases of the U.K. variant have been confirmed in 26 states.

South Carolina wasn't one of them.

South Africa found its variant about six weeks ago. President Joe Biden on Monday added the African country to a travel ban in order to mitigate the spread of the virus. Somehow, it still found its way to the Palmetto State.

The CDC also says the lab-based tests that have become the standard for health departments and hospitals should be able to detect the variant and return a positive result.

But that result won't indicate whether the individual has the variant strain or not. Further lab testing would be required to find out, said Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, a member of the Medical University of South Carolina’s infectious disease faculty.

Knowing the strain is present is important information for researchers studying the spread of the disease.

While it may not make a difference to the individual which strain of the coronavirus they catch, Kuppalli said it is more important than ever to follow social distancing guidelines, practice good hand hygiene and wear a mask. Those measures will work regardless, and, if done aggressively, could prevent the variant from becoming dominant here.

"All you have to do is look at what's happening in England, and be worried that that's what's going to happen in other parts of the world," she said.

In South Carolina, about one in 13 people say they are not wearing a mask while in public, according to research by Carnegie Mellon University. The results, from thousands of surveys of Facebook users in every state, have steadily improved over time, but still put South Carolina slightly below the national average.

