$2 billion in federal coronavirus relief money already flowing into SC

COLUMBIA — Nearly $2 billion in federal money has flowed into South Carolina's coffers to reimburse state and local governments for coronavirus-related expenses.

Where it's going, no one yet knows. But under federal law, all of it is technically under the authority of Gov. Henry McMaster, giving him unprecedented control over the state's purse strings in a state where power is concentrated in the Legislature.

Legislators will still play a role, though how big remains to be seen.

"All of this money has to go to different things in the state. A lot of it will be restricted by the federal rules under which it is sent to us, but there will be some flexibility," McMaster said Thursday. "Some decisions will have to be made. We want advice from every source including, of course, the General Assembly."

That money must reimburse state agencies and local governments for COVID-19 expenses incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30. It can't be used to plug budget holes. Allowable expenses include testing supplies, expanding telemedicine programs, technology improvements, and ramping up public hospitals, said Brian Gaines, director of the executive budget office.

The $1.9 billion is South Carolina's share of $150 billion distributed nationwide in direct government aid for COVID-19 costs — just one of many pockets of money being dispersed under the $2 trillion federal CARES Act signed into law a month ago.

Other aid the federal law provides South Carolinians includes $600 weekly federal supplements to unemployment benefits, loans to small businesses, child care aid for first responders and health care workers, law enforcement grants, support for farmers and reimbursements for National Guard expenses.

The state Department of Administration is creating a website meant to be a one-stop shop for residents wanting information about available services and wanting to keep track of where the money's going. When it will be online is unclear.

The idea is to connect "the people of this state with the information they need, whether it be about how to apply for unemployment, what are we doing to restart business or just understanding what their government is doing," said Marcia Adams, director of the Administration Department.

"We also want to provide transparency ... how are we spending the money, what difference does that make in their lives, because it certainly does," she said.

As for the $1.9 billion in state coffers, the state received $998 million on April 16, within 24 hours of submitting its application to the U.S. Treasury. The other $906 million arrived Friday, according to the Administration Department.

"I've never seen the federal government move this fast," Gaines said during Thursday's inaugural meeting of the "accelerateSC" committee advising McMaster on the state's recovery.

The 35-member team includes six legislators appointed by the chambers' leaders, as McMaster requested.

When the money will be distributed — and how — is far from decided. Gaines said the federal government is still tweaking the rules on how it can be spent.

McMaster also will have discretion over $48 million specifically for colleges and other education agencies. The state is still in the process of applying for that money.

State Sen. Gerald Malloy, an appointee to the advisory team, called Thursday's meeting a "healthy start."

"He has the emergency power," the Hartsville Democrat said of the governor's unique authority. "Now he has to be responsible. I think he's trying to be responsible."

The Legislature has yet to write a state budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. While the House passed a $10 billion plan in March, it became moot within a few days, as the coronavirus pandemic began shutting down the economy. That plan relied on a previously anticipated $1.8 billion surplus.

State fiscal experts tentatively predict the free-falling economy could reduce that surplus to $750 million, but with so many unknowns, legislators plan to wait until later this year to craft a budget. In the meantime, they are expected to pass a continuing resolution that will keep government running at current spending levels past July 1.

That resolution, which has yet to pass, directs McMaster to seek approval from a legislative panel before distributing federal coronavirus aid money — or, if that's not feasible, at the very least notify the panel where the money's going.

"We’ve just got to be ready to act, to be nimble to do our part," House Speaker Pro Tem Tommy Pope, another advisory team member, said Friday about legislators' role in spending the money. "My hope is when this rolls out, we’ll work together with the governor to make sure it’s done right and in the most expedient manner for the state."

Other pockets of federal aid bypass McMaster and legislators.

That includes $216 million expected to flow to the state Department of Education, which could receive the money as early as next week. The vast majority will be dispersed to school districts.

How they can spend it is fairly wide-open, to include operations — keeping employees paid — summer camps, technology improvements, and emotional health support for students, said state Superintendent Molly Spearman.

South Carolina's colleges, also banned from holding in-class instruction since mid-March, are expected to share $185 million. Those grants will go directly to each school and half must be used to provide emergency financial help to students.