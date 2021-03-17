2.5% of SC vaccine recipients missed their 2nd dose, CDC research shows

Even though shipment delays and unsteady deliveries have raised concerns people might not be able to get their second COVID-19 vaccine dose on time, research released March 15 shows the problem is not widespread: Just 2.5 percent of South Carolinians missed their second dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research paper analyzed data from 12.5 million vaccine recipients in the United States, including 182,000 people in South Carolina.

The number of missed doses in South Carolina was better than the national average of 3.4 percent; Virginia had the highest rate of missed doses, at 7.8 percent.

If they get one of the two-dose vaccines, people are supposed to wait four weeks for the Moderna option and three weeks for Pfizer. But the CDC has said the second shot "may be administered up to 42 days after the first dose when a delay is unavoidable."

In South Carolina, among those people who had both doses, 95 percent got their follow-up shot during the recommended time frame, a bit below the national average.

Though the percentages of people missing their shots are small, the CDC still thinks more work is left to be done on the issue.

"Public health officials should work to better understand whether missed doses or delays are caused by challenges to vaccine access ... or because of other challenges related to vaccine confidence or acceptance," researchers wrote.

Another key takeaway: All-told, nine in 10 people are getting both shots on time.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 733 confirmed, 228 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 456,296 confirmed, 79,804 probable.

Percent positive: 4.5 percent.

New deaths reported: 38 confirmed, 14 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,890 confirmed, 1,043 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 68.95 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

42nd as of March 16, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (101), Charleston County (62) and Richland County (62) saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 62 new cases on March 17, while Berkeley had 21 and Dorchester had 25.

Deaths

13 of the new confirmed deaths reported were people age 35 to 64 and 37 were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 576 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 17, 130 were in the ICU and 58 were using ventilators.

Long-term care facilities

There have been 19,459 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 12,047 residents and 7,412 staff workers, according to DHEC data.

That's an increase in cases of less than 1 percent over a week.

So far, 1,888 residents have died from the virus, a mortality rate of 16 percent. Twenty-nine workers also have died. Together, they account for 24 percent of deaths in the state, the data from March 14 shows.

Of the 688 facilities DHEC monitored, the virus has been found in 507. There are active outbreaks at 100 of them, a 31 percent drop in one week.

Some type of visitation — indoor, outdoor or both — is allowed at 493 facilities; 177 do not allow it; and 18 did not report.