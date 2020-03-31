17 new Roper St. Francis patients test positive for coronavirus

Officials with Roper St. Francis Healthcare said Tuesday morning 17 more patients had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the largest single-day increase since the hospital system began testing.

The new cases bring Roper's total to 53 patients who've have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, and 942 cases statewide.

The virus has claimed 18 lives in South Carolina so far.

"We are seeing more test results coming back as well as an increased number of patients being tested, and we anticipate these numbers to continue to climb for these reasons," according to a statement by the hospital system.

Of the 17 new cases, six patients have been hospitalized, officials said. The rest were asked to self-quarantine at home.

On Monday, 133 patients visited Roper's drive-thru specimen collecting site at 5133 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston, officials said. It was the largest number of patients to visit the site in one day.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has projected that South Carolina’s total will reach at least 8,000 cases by early May. More than 5,000 people in the state had been tested for the virus by DHEC’s lab as of Monday, along with an unknown number of tests conducted by private labs.

Dr. Linda Bell, the state’s chief epidemiologist, said people must take seriously the requests to practice social distancing and staying home when possible.

“In some way or another, the spread of COVID-19 is going to affect every one of us,” she said. “We will not be able to stop infections. At some point the majority of us will be exposed. But we can reduce deaths.”

In an effort to slow the spread of the virus, local leaders have tried to restrict access to their communities or have encouraged residents to stay home except for essential business. Beach towns like Edisto Beach, Folly Beach, Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms began checkpoints to shut out visitors. Columbia and Charleston enacted stay-at-home ordinances.

Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday ordered all public beaches and public boat ramps in the state closed after a weekend of people getting too close to one another, his office said.