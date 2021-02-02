17 CVS pharmacies in SC to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines next week

CVS Health will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at pharmacies in South Carolina on Feb. 11.

Seventeen CVS pharmacies — including ones in Aiken, Anderson, Clemson, Columbia, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Summerville and Sumter — will offer the vaccines to those who meet state criteria.

Appointments are required and will be available for booking as early as Feb. 9 as stores receive the shipments of the vaccine, according to a news release from the company.

Patients can register in advance online, through the CVS Pharmacy app or by calling 800-746-7287.

CVS Health initially plans to administer 15,300 total doses in the Palmetto State and expand to more locations and offer additional appointments as more vaccines become available, the release said.

In addition to offering the vaccines in local pharmacies, CVS Health will continue to vaccinate residents and staff at more than 682 long-term care facilities in the state.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said more than 430,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state.

On Tuesday, the state logged 1,554 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 32 new deaths. Nearly 9 percent of tests came back positive.

DHEC has changed the way it reports the percentage of positive tests. The number is now calculated by dividing all positive COVID-19 tests by the total number of all COVID-19 tests and multiplying the result by 100.

Previously, DHEC calculated the percentage of positive tests using a "people over people" method.

“It is important that people understand that while percent positive appears as a smaller number under the new way of calculating the rate, COVID-19 continues to spread at an elevated level in our state," said State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell. "That smaller number is solely based on the change in the way we calculate the rate."

The agency said the public will notice a big drop in the percent positive number with the change. But that does not mean the level of spread in the community has decreased.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,554.

Total cases in S.C.: 400,472 confirmed, 47,432 probable.

New deaths reported: 32 confirmed, 4 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 6,599 confirmed, 719 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 75.9 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people? 32nd as of Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

The three counties with the highest level of cases for their populations are Pickens and Greenville in the Upstate and Dillon County in the Pee Dee, according to DHEC.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County announced 130 new cases on Tuesday, while Berkeley counted 67 and Dorchester saw 52.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,832 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, 1,345 were in the ICU and 641 were using ventilators.

What do the experts say?

Health experts continue to urge South Carolinians to wear a mask or other face coverings, observe physical distancing of at least 6 feet from other people, avoid crowds and wash hands.

Anyone who believes they have been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms are urged to get tested. DHEC also advises people to get the COVID-19 vaccine when able.