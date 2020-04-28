You are the owner of this article.
15 more SC coronavirus patients die as state logs 123 new cases, 5,735 total

  • Updated

Fifteen South Carolinians with COVID-19 have died since Monday, the highest number of patient deaths since the pandemic reached the Palmetto State.  Another 123 people have tested positive.

Tuesday's numbers bring the state to 5,735 known cases, 192 of them fatal.

So far, the state has tested 53,133 people. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control expects to log over 9,000 cases by mid-May.

mt p motor patrol.jpg
East Cooper Medical Center staff gather at the entrance of the hospital as they are honored by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Fire Department and EMS during a drive-through parade Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

DHEC distributed rapid testing devices from the Federal Emergency Management Agency among 15 facilities last week, and sent them additional supplies Tuesday.

The recipients include medical centers throughout the state, as well as the S.C. Department of Corrections and the Charleston County jail. 

Nine current detainees and two detention staff have tested positive, Capt. Roger Antonio said, as well as two inmates who have since been released. As of Tuesday, 825 inmates were housed at the jail.

“This specialized technology will help us increase testing for those who are most susceptible to this disease and who live in areas of our state where access to COVID-19 testing isn’t easily accessible,” DHEC Director of Public Health Dr. Joan Duwve said. “We’ve prioritized their distribution to the places where we hope they can have the biggest and best impact.”

heros sign.jpg
Caroline Edwards,8, joined with other members of the community at East Cooper Medical Center as they join with Mount Pleasant Police Department, Fire Department and EMS to honor healthcare workers during a drive-through parade Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

The Palmetto Poison Center, run by the University of South Carolina, has seen an increase in calls about possible poisonings from disinfectants. More people are leaving cleaners like hand sanitizer and bleach around the house, making it more likely that children could accidentally ingest them, said Jill Michaels, the center's director.

They've also started receiving more questions about whether cleaners can cure COVID-19, Michaels said, a hypothetical treatment not supported by medical experts. She recommends that anyone using such cleaners read their labels and use them appropriately. Keep them out of reach of children, and keep them in their original containers so they're not confused for something else.

The Palmetto Poison Center can be reached at 1-800-222-1222 during an emergency.

East cooper 1.jpg
East Cooper Medical Center staff gather at the entrance of the hospital as they are honored by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Fire Department and EMS during a drive-through parade Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Fleming Smith contributed to this report.

community.jpg
Members of the community line the parking lot at East Cooper Medical Center as they join with Mount Pleasant Police Department, Fire Department and EMS to honor healthcare workers during a drive-through parade Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

