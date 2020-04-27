15 Charleston bands join together for a video fundraiser for The Royal American

You may not be able to chug a rum punch or Genesee during a concert at The Royal American right now, but you can tune in online to watch bands who frequent the venue perform.

The downtown bar, restaurant and music venue (which is still serving takeout) is the beneficiary of a three-day video-stream fundraiser featuring 15 Charleston bands and hosted by nonprofit organization This is Noteworthy and local studio Coast Records. The bar is located on Morrison Drive.

The benefit will take place at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights on the YouTube channels for This is Noteworthy, Tin TV and CHARM. Organizers hope to raise $20,000 for The Royal American. Donations can be made on GoFundMe (gf.me/u/xvk8c5) or via Venmo (@theroyalamericanbenefit).

The money will be used to make up for the loss of revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.

Each night will feature five shows prerecorded by the featured artists, living-room style. Brett Nash (Secret Guest), Mel Washington, Hunter Park (She Returns From War), Johnny Delaware (The Artisanals) and Susto will play Thursday night. Finnegan Bell, Chris Wilcox, Jordan Igoe, Grace Joyner and Babe Club are slated for Friday night. Keon Masters, 2 Slices, Heyrocco, Human Resources and Little Stranger perform Saturday night.

"We need to stand by the place that cares for the people in our music scene," said Becca Finley, founder of This is Noteworthy. "So raise your glass and let's raise some cash so this place can continue when we all get back out. Let's rebuild our home."

Susto's Marshall Hudson designed the graphics for the event, and Dries Vandenberg put together the videos. The Royal American and Finley's first joint project was in 2013 with a TV show called "Eclectic Evenings."

While the musicians involved have donated their performances to a venue that they love, you can support them on Venmo: @Brett-Nash-1, @Mel-Washington, @Hunter-Park-1, @Johnny-Delaware, @acidboys, @FinneganBellMusic, @CMWilcox, @Jordan-Igoe, @ambergracejoyner, @babeclubmusic, @keonmasters, @Danny2slicesmartin, @Nathan-Merli, @hrtheband, @littlestrangermusic.