132 new coronavirus cases pushes SC total over 2,000

South Carolina officials announced 132 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the state's total number of cases to 2,049.

Four new deaths were also announced. The state has reported 44 total deaths related to COVID-19.

Three of the patients who died were elderly, two of whom were known to have underlying health conditions. The fourth patient was a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The residents were from Clarendon, Horry, Beaufort and Lee counties, officials said.

As of Saturday, nearly 19,000 people in South Carolina had been tested for the virus by state and private labs.

South Carolina's number of cases has jumped sharply in the past week as testing has become more widespread. While it took 25 days for the state's number of positive cases to go from zero to 1,000, the increase from 1,000 to 2,000 cases took five days.

DHEC predicted earlier that the state would reach approximately 1,600 cases by Saturday, but more than 1,900 cases had been logged as of Saturday afternoon. DHEC's initial projections have the state recording 8,000 cases by early May.

A Charleston County inmate has tested positive for the virus, officials said Sunday. He had been incarcerated in the Al Cannon Detention Center for around three weeks on a Family Court bench warrant.

The inmate was screened for the virus on March 30 with no issues, but he became symptomatic on Friday. He was immediately isolated, officials said, and is now being treated in quarantine.

Thirty-five inmates who were in his housing unit have been isolated as well and will be observed for at least 14 days.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.