132 new coronavirus cases pushes SC total over 2,000; Charleston inmate tests positive

South Carolina officials announced 132 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the state's total number of cases to 2,049. Four new deaths also were announced.

The state has reported 44 total deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic reached the state.

In addition, Charleston County sheriff's officials said man at the county jail assigned to a cleaning crew tested positive, becoming the first inmate in the county with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

South Carolina's number of cases has jumped sharply in the past week as testing has become more widespread. While it took 25 days for the state's number of positive cases to reach 1,000 patients, the increase from 1,000 to 2,000 took just five days.

Three of the people whose deaths were noted on Sunday were elderly and two of them were known to have underlying health conditions. The fourth patient was a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The residents were from Clarendon, Horry, Beaufort and Lee counties, officials said.

As of Saturday, nearly 19,000 people in South Carolina had been tested for the virus by state and private labs.

DHEC predicted earlier that the state would reach approximately 1,600 cases by Saturday, but more than 1,900 cases had been logged as of Saturday afternoon. DHEC's initial projections have the state recording 8,000 cases by early May.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

With the number of cases on the rise, some South Carolina cities are adjusting to stay-at-home ordinances. The city of Charleston's ordinance, which began March 26, has faced some pushback from residents, although the majority have been compliant, Police Chief Luther Reynolds said on Sunday.

"We're not perfect," he said. "But people are really starting to take this seriously."

It can be difficult to enforce the rules constantly in every part of the city. Even with the help of Charleston's Livability Division and the Parks and Recreation Department, there's not enough bodies to patrol the city's more than 100 parks at every moment, officials said.

Hampton Park and the Battery have seen the most offenders, Reynolds said. People have been removing the signs saying parks are closed, which officials have to replace. On Saturday, officers turned away 19 boats from public landings, mostly people trying to fish.

Since March 16, the Police Department has received about 46 calls to disperse large gatherings. A few citations have been issued, mostly to businesses and restaurants.

The Charleston County inmate tested positive after being incarcerated in the Al Cannon Detention Center for about three weeks on a Family Court bench warrant. He and was working on a cleaning crew in the jail, a sheriff's spokesman said.

The inmate was screened for the virus on March 30 with no issues, but he became symptomatic on Friday. He was immediately isolated, officials said, and is now being treated in quarantine.

Thirty-five inmates who were in his housing unit have been isolated, as well, and will be observed for at least 14 days.