13 total Citadel athletes have tested positive for coronavirus, including football players

The total number of positive tests for COVID-19 among athletes at The Citadel has risen to 13, the school reported in a campus-wide update on Wednesday.

The school reported six positive tests last weekend, and a school official confirmed that number includes football players. Bulldog cadet-athletes returned to campus for voluntary workouts starting on June 15.

Of the four most recent positive tests, one athlete was last on campus on June 23, two on June 24 and one on June 25. The school also reported that one employee tested positive, and was last on campus on June 26.

No one has been hospitalized, a school spokesman said. Most athletes who tested positive were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, the spokesman said.

The Citadel halted voluntary workouts last week. About 45 athletes had reported for a "phased-in" return to sports conditioning.

The update said that individuals training or working close to people who tested positive had been notified, and are away from campus to self-quarantine and get tested, if directed to do so by their physician. All COVID-19 protocols have been followed, the update said.

The executive committee of The Citadel's Board of Visitors is set to hold a meeting Wednesday in which an update to the fall schedule is expected to be discussed. The Bulldogs' season-opening football game is set for Sept. 5 at home against Elon.