13 SC counties reported no new COVID-19 cases on June 1

Only three South Carolina counties posted new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the double digits on June 1. In fact, 13 counties posted no confirmed cases at all.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 116 confirmed, 63 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 491,760 confirmed, 101,502 probable.

Percent positive: 2.6 percent.

New deaths reported: 3 confirmed, 1 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,575 confirmed, 1,161 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 63.56 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows that 44.7 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, York (20), Richland (15) and Charleston (11) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 11 new cases on June 1, while Berkeley had two cases and Dorchester had none.

Deaths

One of the reported deaths was a middle-aged patient (35-64 years old). The other two confirmed deaths were both elder patients, 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 227 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 1, 59 were in the ICU and 28 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

While some states are close to reaching a critical mass of residents who have been vaccinated — Maryland announced it had reached 70 percent of all adults on Memorial Day — South Carolina is still lagging toward the bottom of the pack in terms of getting shots into arms.

To find a vaccine near you, visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.