13 SC counties reported no new COVID-19 cases on June 1

Only three South Carolina counties posted new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the double digits on June 1. In fact, 13 counties posted no confirmed cases at all.
Statewide numbers
New cases reported: 116 confirmed, 63 probable.
Total cases in S.C.: 491,760 confirmed, 101,502 probable.
Percent positive: 2.6 percent.
New deaths reported: 3 confirmed, 1 probable.
Total deaths in S.C.: 8,575 confirmed, 1,161 probable.
Percent of ICU beds filled: 63.56 percent.
S.C. residents vaccinated
DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows that 44.7 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Hardest-hit areas
In the total number of newly confirmed cases, York (20), Richland (15) and Charleston (11) saw the highest totals.
What about tri-county?
Charleston County had 11 new cases on June 1, while Berkeley had two cases and Dorchester had none.
Deaths
One of the reported deaths was a middle-aged patient (35-64 years old). The other two confirmed deaths were both elder patients, 65 or older.
Hospitalizations
Of the 227 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 1, 59 were in the ICU and 28 were using ventilators.
What do experts say?
While some states are close to reaching a critical mass of residents who have been vaccinated — Maryland announced it had reached 70 percent of all adults on Memorial Day — South Carolina is still lagging toward the bottom of the pack in terms of getting shots into arms.
To find a vaccine near you, visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.