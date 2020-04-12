113 new coronavirus cases and 2 more deaths announced, bringing SC total to 3,319

Officials announced 113 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, along with two more deaths. South Carolina has now reported 3,319 total cases and 82 deaths.

One of the new deaths was an elderly resident of Charleston County who had underlying health conditions, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The other deceased patient, who also had underlying health conditions, was middle-aged and resided in Greenville County.

On Saturday, eight deaths related to the virus were recorded. State health officials now project that over 570 Palmetto State residents who have contracted the virus will die by early August.

Sixteen new cases were reported in Berkeley County on Sunday. Richland County announced 15 new cases, while Greenville County has 14 new cases, according to DHEC. Charleston County reported eight additional cases.

Private and state labs have tested more than 31,000 people in South Carolina. Most tests were performed by private labs.

DHEC said that as of Sunday morning, nearly 51 percent of hospital beds were currently available in the state, comprising 5,898 beds in total.

As more individuals test positive for COVID-19, many organizations are struggling to keep necessary business going as usual. Lexington County School District Three announced it would have to suspend its student feeding program for the next two weeks after an employee involved with the program tested positive for the virus.

Families who were planning to use the program will still be able to pick up food due to help from the Lexington School District One, school officials said.

The school district has notified anyone who may have had contact at the feeding site with the individual who tested positive, and a deep cleaning is planned for any district facilities they traveled to. They hope to restart the student feeding program later in April.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.