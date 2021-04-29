11% of SC Pfizer and Moderna vaccine recipients are missing their 2nd dose

While the biggest challenge in the state's vaccination effort is convincing people to get a shot, South Carolina public health officials are also concerned about another problem: Many recipients of the two-dose vaccines haven't gotten their second shot.

As of April 26, roughly 172,000 South Carolinians are past-due on the second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. That works out to 11 percent of people who have gotten a first dose from one of the two manufacturers.

Without the second dose, recipients can't access the full protection the vaccines can offer. But there is still time to remedy the problem.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, director of public health for DHEC, said regardless of how long it's been since a person had their first dose, they should get a second.

"It still would be recommended," she said. "If they are able to and are willing to, go ahead and get that second dose now."

Still, she said it is best to get the second dose within the three- to four-week window. Vaccine providers have been advised they should schedule the second shot at the time of the first one, but appointments are available to anyone 16 and older across the state.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 430 confirmed, 453 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 480,804 confirmed, 96,746 probable.

Percent positive: 5 percent.

New deaths reported: 20 confirmed, 5 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,357 confirmed, 1,138 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 69 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 41st in the nation in the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of April 28, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (44), York County (40) and Newberry County (29) saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 23 new cases on April 29, while Berkeley County had 18 and Dorchester County had 21.

Deaths

Of the deaths from COVID-19 confirmed April 29, 13 were patients age 35 to 64. Seven were patients age 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 498 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 29, 118 were in the ICU and 58 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

A small study from the CDC confirms that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are effective in protecting against hospitalization from COVID-19.

The research, published April 28, offers real-world results in a small study group of people age 65 and older. Researchers wrote effectiveness of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines was 94 percent among adults who were fully vaccinated and 64 percent in people who had only gotten their first dose.