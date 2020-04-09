10 new Roper St. Francis patients positive for coronavirus, with SC cases over 2,500

Ten new Roper St. Francis patients have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 2,562 cases.

Roper St. Francis now has 141 confirmed cases of the virus. Sixteen of those patients are hospitalized, officials said.

The health care system plans to expand its partnership with the Charleston County School District three more weeks in order to help care for medical workers' elementary school-aged children. The program enables employees to continue working during the pandemic, a release said.

South Carolina announced 12 new deaths Wednesday, the highest number of fatalities in coronavirus patients on a single day the state has seen. According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, 63 residents total have died after contracting the virus.

Newly released data by DHEC shows that 40 percent of reported fatalities were ages 71 through 80, while 35 percent were over the age of 81. Two percent of the deceased patients were in their 30s, while the rest were above the age of 50.

According to the data, 65 percent of the deceased patients were male.

