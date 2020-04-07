10 new Netflix shows you should be binging at home during the coronavirus

With social distancing in full effect, Netflix is one of the few things we have left for fun. If you have a subscription to the 'Flix, here are some suggestions for recent shows you might enjoy binging, from the weird to the wonderful, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tiger King

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens. It's the documentary everyone's been talking about. It features tigers, sex cults and alleged murders of ex-husbands. The drama. The intrigue. The original country songs. And one of its big-cat safari stars lives right here in South Carolina (a dude named Doc Antle). You should not miss out on this truly bizarre real-life circus. Your mouth will be gaping at this one.

Outer Banks

It was filmed in Charleston, which is reason alone to watch this upcoming mystery drama based on a coastal treasure hunt. It has hints of "The Outsiders" and "The Goonies." Some of the Lowcountry scenes you'll catch on the big screen include Shem Creek, the Old Village, Charleston Harbor and a beach shack on James Island. The premiere date is April 15.

Ozark

The latest season of "Ozark" is here, and it's the current binge alert. The show is sort of a Midwestern swamp version of "Breaking Bad," but with money laundering instead of drug dealing. It includes a lot of cartel appearances, near-death experiences and family drama. This season hinges around main character Marty's (Jason Bateman) latest endeavor: a ferry boat casino.

Love is Blind

Want to see human beings get engaged even before seeing one other? Watch "Love is Blind," a ridiculous reality show trying to prove to its contestants that you shouldn't judge anyone for superficial reasons; you should agree to marry them after two weeks of talking to them through a wall.

100 Humans

Have you ever wanted to know which way most people think the toilet roll should go? If women or men actually take longer getting ready? If good dance moves align with high sperm count? Get a glimpse inside the psyche of the modern-day human race with "100 Humans." Three entertaining scientists host, conducting a variety of playful social experiments on 100 diverse people asked to answer some of life's big questions.

Grace & Frankie

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star in this hilarious show whose newest season just dropped on Netflix. There are currently six seasons to binge, all based on the premise that two women's husbands leave them to be with each other. The women, who have very different personalities, move into a beach house together, end up becoming best friends and start a vibrator business together. Many funny moments ensue.

I Am Not Okay With This

This coming-of-age fantasy-comedy based on a comic book by Charles Forsman stars a teenager who's reaching maximum angst at the same time she's developing super powers. It examines the effects of loneliness, sexual fluidity and the emotions surrounding extreme loss — all through the eyes of a classic "misfit" character who's just trying to live a normal high school life and find her place in the world.

The Circle

Yes, another reality show made the cut. This one is based around social media and involves a game where players have the chance to walk away with $100,000 if they're chosen as the most popular player. The catch: They can't meet any of the players face-to-face. They only interact using a social media profile and text messaging. The other twist is that some players are "catfish," using fake photos and personalities to try and win over their fellow players. It's a fascinating glimpse into the social media age and just what people will do for a "like."

The Repair Shop

Originally a BBC show, this is for all of you who have binged "Antiques Roadshow." Each episode follows skilled craftspeople who restore family heirlooms that have sentimental value for their owners. Learn some history and gaze upon pretty things.

Jeopardy!

Now you can get your fill of "Jeopardy!" on Netflix with 45 episodes that span the history of the TV game show hosted by Alex Trebek. See if you're as smart as Ken Jennings. See if your handwriting is as bad as some of the geniuses standing at the podiums. Compare your knowledge of random facts with your friends and family for some entertainment during this trying time. Remember to deliver all of your answers in the form of a question.