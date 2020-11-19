1 week before Thanksgiving, SC confirms over 1,400 new coronavirus cases

With one week to go before Thanksgiving, South Carolina confirmed over 1,400 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Experts have urged people to skip the usual travel and indoor gatherings this year, fearing that a slew of family get-togethers would cause a spike in the Palmetto State's rate of COVID-19 spread, which has already grown significantly in recent weeks.

Just nine counties, most of them in the Lowcountry, have fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 residents, which the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control classifies as a high incidence rate.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,410, which is 792 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 189,251, plus 11,909 probable cases

New deaths reported: 17

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,924 confirmed, 277 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,421,169

Hospitalized patients: 815

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 15 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Thursday were Greenville, 227; Spartanburg, 149; and York, 114.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County reported 59 new cases, Berkeley logged 16 and Dorchester reported 30.

Deaths

Of the 17 new deaths that DHEC reported on Thursday, five were middle-aged patients aged 35 to 64. The rest were elderly patients 65 or older.

They lived in Anderson, Charleston, Fairfield, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Horry, Lexington, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg and Union counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 815 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, 203 were in intensive care and 108 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.