1 new coronavirus-related death reported in Horry County, 0 in Georgetown County

Horry County logged 58 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, adding one death in the process, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The county's total rises to 8,091 cases and 128 deaths. For this week, the county had 25 virus-related deaths, compared to last week's 19 deaths.

Meanwhile, Georgetown County posted 12 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, with no deaths. The county's overall case number is 1,286. The county had three virus-related deaths, compared to last week's four deaths.

In South Carolina, health officials announced 1,110 new cases and 27 deaths, pushing the state's case total to 91,257 and 1,709, respectively. 

As more than 777,000 tests have been conducted, the state is preparing to ramp up testing by making drive-thru testing sites available every week for the next two months. Of the 1,427 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 365 were in ICU and 230 are on ventilators. 

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,051.69

Horry: 2,285.07

Percent of deaths vs. state total

Horry: 7.4%

Georgetown: 1%

Probable cases

Georgetown: 1

Horry: 25

Probable Deaths

Georgetown: 1

Horry: 2

Reporter

Kareem Wilson covers health for the Georgetown and Myrtle Beach area for the Georgetown Times. He previously covered entertainment and community news for the Charlotte Post in Charlotte, NC.

