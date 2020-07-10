1,800 SC restaurants applied for state's seal of COVID-19 approval. Every one was approved.

Citing his faith in the state's Palmetto Priority initiative, Gov. Henry McMaster has repeatedly declined to again close indoor-dining as his counterparts in other states facing COVID-19 surges have done.

"If you’re going to a restaurant and it doesn’t have this seal, go somewhere else," he said two weeks ago when announcing the voluntary safety accreditation program.

Yet critics of the program, crafted and administered by the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, the state's largest hospitality trade group, say it's an inadequate method for keeping South Carolinians safe. They point to the lack of official oversight and imprecision of its guidelines as especially problematic.

With parameters so easy to meet, virtually any restaurant can obtain Palmetto Priority certification. To date, not one restaurant that has applied to the Palmetto Priority program has been turned down.

The program requires seal holders to adopt basic protective measures like disinfecting tables between seatings, posting signs urging safe behavior and providing employee masks.

This guidance is better than nothing, but may be too vague, said Dr. Lacey MenkinSmith, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina who also serves as the medical director of MUSC's own accreditation program, Back2Business.

"A lot of what you read (on the program's website) are generalized recommendations," she said. "For instance: you should put up signs that indicate walking traffic patterns... but where?” she asks. "And what should those patterns be?"

More than 1,800 restaurants across the state have enrolled in the Palmetto Priority program, according to SCLRA spokeswoman Lenza Jolley, including 59 restaurants in Charleston and 35 restaurants in Mount Pleasant. All registered participants are listed on a website which Jolley said has attracted 32,130 visitors since its July 1 launch.

To receive a Palmetto Priority seal, a restaurant owner must submit an online application, check a box indicating that he or she has completed DHEC's virtual food safety check and a free, 13-minute COVID-19 reopening course with ServSafe, and pledge to uphold the program's "required assurances.”

For restaurants with multiple locations, each would be required to apply individually, said Jolley.

Once approved, a restaurant receives a seal featuring an outline of the state with a QR code in the middle that allows mobile users to access the program's website. It's supposed to represent the "commitment a restaurant is making to their diners that they are taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Jolley confirmed that neither SCLRA nor DHEC are actively enforcing compliance at Palmetto Priority restaurants. Instead, she said, customers who encounter unsafe practices at seal-bearing restaurants are encouraged to share negative feedback with the association via a form on its website.

That form requires names and contact information so that SCLRA can "validate" the claim, after which the association will follow up with the business in question to "provide additional education if necessary" and resolve the matter.

If a restaurant repeatedly disregards this "constructive criticism," the association may rescind its certification, Jolley continued. At press, no Palmetto Priority seals have been recalled.

"We will navigate the process outlined by the governor with utmost integrity," she said.